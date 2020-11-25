You are here

China vaccine maker applies for public use of Covid shot

Wed, Nov 25, 2020 - 2:13 PM

China National Biotec Group (CNBG) has submitted an application to Chinese regulators, reported state media Xinhua Finance on Wednesday, citing parent company Sinopharm's vice-general manager Shi Shengyi. The application likely includes interim data from the company's Phase III human testing conducted in the Middle East and South America.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] A leading Chinese vaccine developer has applied for authorisation to bring its Covid-19 shot to the market, seeking to get a jump on Western rivals as the race for a working inoculation against the virus enters the final stretch.

