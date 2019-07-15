You are here

Home > Consumer

China's first half pork output falls 5.5 per cent to 24.7m tonnes

Mon, Jul 15, 2019 - 11:14 AM

BP_ChinaPork_150719_106.jpg
China produced 24.7 million tonnes of pork in the first six months of 2019, down 5.5 per cent from a year earlier, official data showed on Monday, as producers deal with a severe epidemic of deadly Afrian swine fever.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] China produced 24.7 million tonnes of pork in the first six months of 2019, down 5.5 per cent from a year earlier, official data showed on Monday, as producers deal with a severe epidemic of deadly Afrian swine fever.

Output fell as the size of the herd declined 15 per cent from a year ago to 347.61 million head, according to figures from the National Bureau of Statistics. That was down 7.4 per cent from the 375.25 million head it reported at the end of the first quarter.

The number of slaughtered hogs fell 6.2 per cent to 313.46 million head.

The country's hog herd, the world's largest, has been devastated by the epidemic of swine fever, a virus that has swept through China over the last year.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The pace of decline in pork output for the first half was slightly larger than the 5.2 per cent drop reported in the first quarter when the country produced 14.63 million tonnes of pork.

The data also showed output of poultry meat rose 5.6 per cent in the first six months, while beef output increased 2.4 per cent and lamb output rose 1.4 per cent. It did not give volumes for the individual meats.

Beijing has urged poultry producers to boost output to help supplement the fall in pork production.

Total meat output including pork, beef, lamb and poultry fell 2.1 per cent in the first half to 39 million tonnes.

 

REUTERS

Consumer

Nike supplier pivots away from Vietnam after exiting China

Spackman to buy Korean film production company for S$3.3m in shares

Amazon workers in Germany to strike over pay, Verdi union says

Bankruptcy among options that luxury retailer Barneys NY exploring

Desperate for next fix: South Africa in grip of heroin-based 'nyaope'

Johnson & Johnson faces US criminal probe related to baby powder

Editor's Choice

BT_20190715_CCWALLETTAN_3834803.jpg
Jul 15, 2019
Garage

E-wallet operators set sights on digital banking space

BP_Singapore Exchange_150719_5.jpg
Jul 15, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Junior miner, bullion-linked ETF on SGX rally on gold rush

BT_20190715_LTTOPLINE_3834860.jpg
Jul 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Accrelist turns around with final facelift

Most Read

1 35 employees kill themselves. Will their bosses go to jail?
2 Singapore not expecting full-year recession at this point, says DPM Heng Swee Keat
3 How low can GDP numbers go? DPM Heng rebuffs recession fears
4 Hong Kong turmoil has millionaires eyeing other wealth havens like Singapore
5 E-wallet operators set sights on digital banking space

Must Read

BP_retire_150719_114.jpg
Jul 15, 2019
Banking & Finance

1 in 3 Singaporeans do not invest, most financially unprepared for retirement: OCBC survey

BP_SGcondo_150719_120.jpg
Jul 15, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore developers sell 821 or 14% fewer private homes in June 2019 than in May; 26% higher than last June

Jul 15, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore to develop over 40 new standards for new tech, business models

Jul 15, 2019
Garage

Singapore is 3rd in Asia-Pac for nurturing women entrepreneurs

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly