China's JD.com posts 29% rise in quarterly revenue

Mon, Nov 16, 2020 - 7:33 PM

[BEIJING] Chinese e-commerce company JD.com on Monday posted a 29 per cent jump in third-quarter revenue as online orders for groceries and other essentials stayed strong even after coronavirus-led restrictions were lifted in the world's second-largest economy.

Net revenue rose to 174.21 billion yuan (S$35.6 billion) in the third quarter ended Sept 30 from 134.82 billion yuan last year.

REUTERS

