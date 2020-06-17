You are here

China's meat importers worry about delays as key port runs Covid-19 tests

Wed, Jun 17, 2020 - 4:09 PM

China's meat importers fear clearing delays and a hit to demand after one of the country's major ports started requiring Covid-19 tests for all meat and seafood containers to prevent contamination from the coronavirus that causes the disease.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] China's meat importers fear clearing delays and a hit to demand after one of the country's major ports started requiring Covid-19 tests for all meat and seafood containers to prevent contamination from the coronavirus that causes the disease.

Tianjin port on the northern coast...

Tianjin port on the northern coast...

