China's Meituan says it has no plans for a second listing on the mainland

Tue, Nov 03, 2020 - 2:10 PM
UPDATED Tue, Nov 03, 2020 - 4:01 PM

[BEIJING] Hong Kong-listed Meituan , China's food delivery giant, said on Tuesday that it has no plans nor a timetable for a secondary listing on the mainland.

Bloomberg reported earlier on Tuesday that Meituan was considering a secondary listing in China as soon as next year, citing unidentified sources.

Meituan was considering ChiNext, a Nasdaq-style board under the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, among potential listing venues in mainland China, Bloomberg reported. Meituan shares were up as much as 2 per cent after the second lisiting news in early afternoon.

The on-demand service giant, whose apps range from grocery delivery to hotel booking, is expanding into new areas such as fresh food - a sector boosted by pandemic lockdown measures. Shares of Meituan have been more than quadrupled since its debut in Hong Kong two years ago.

REUTERS

