You are here

Home > Consumer

China's Moutai misses expectations for first time since 2015

Fri, Jan 03, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Hong Kong

KWEICHOW Moutai Co said its revenue and earnings will rise about 15 per cent respectively for 2019, missing analyst estimates for the first time since 2015.

The disappointing numbers, based on the company's preliminary calculations, is likely to raise concern that China's economic slowdown has now spread to its hitherto resilient consumer sector. The world's most profitable distiller also set a sales growth target of 10 per cent for 2020, a more modest goal than last year.

Moutai's stock plunged by as much as 5.7 per cent in morning trading on Thursday, the most since May, and dropped below its 100-day moving average, which had been a support level for most of 2019.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Net income for the latest full year is expected to be 40.5 billion yuan (S$7.8 billion) based on preliminary estimates, the company said on Thursday in a filing to the Shanghai stock exchange. Revenue is expected to climb 15 per cent to 88.5 billion yuan.

SEE ALSO

Tembusu Partners fund to invest in China baijiu development

Both metrics were under expectations: analysts estimated that the company would post 90 billion yuan in revenue and 43 billion yuan in net income for 2019, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Moutai, whose fiery grain liquor is a status symbol in China, had previously seemed immune to the economic malaise even as consumers began paring spending amid slowing jobs growth and factory output.

Until now, it's consistently outperformed expectations as its baijiu remained highly coveted among the Chinese middle class.

Because of its long distilling period of five years and land constraints, Moutai's liquor is always in short supply.

The company, one of China's most prominent consumer brands, has been beset by internal friction in the past year.

Its former chairman, Yuan Renguo, abruptly left the helm in 2018 and was arrested earlier this year on suspicion of taking bribes. Other former executives have also been arrested for similar reasons, and the company's new management has shut down its e-commerce unit and mounted an internal campaign to clean up its distributor network.

"It looks like Moutai fared worse than expected in the fourth quarter, which is typically a peak season for liquor," said Allen Cheng, a Singapore-based analyst with Morningstar Inc.

"The market was probably too complacent about its sales during a period when Moutai was also dealing with internal structural changes."

Moutai's shares almost doubled in 2019, and 43 out of 45 brokerages tracked by Bloomberg recommend buying the stock.

For 2020, the company aims to sell 34,500 tonnes of liquor compared to the 31,000 tons goal it had for 2019, it said in a Dec 27 statement.

Parent firm Kweichow Moutai Group also plans to invest as much as 15.8 billion yuan across 12 new projects, including two facilities each with 56,000 tonnes of production capacity. BLOOMBERG

Consumer

What happens when an airline opens a restaurant?

MeGroup inks deal with Mitsubishi Motors to operate a dealership

Creative to launch improved version of Super X-Fi at CES 2020

Cheung Woh, Willas-Array expect losses for current fiscal periods

Alliance Healthcare wins contract to provide healthcare services to 38 firms

Canada military assigned to play Pokemon Go after fans invade bases

BREAKING

Jan 3, 2020 12:01 AM
Government & Economy

Julian Castro drops out of Democratic presidential race

[NEW YORK] Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro dropped out of the presidential race after...

Jan 2, 2020 11:33 PM
Government & Economy

US consumer comfort rises to five-month high on economic views

[WASHINGTON] Confidence among US consumers climbed to the highest level in five months as Americans grew more...

Jan 2, 2020 11:25 PM
Companies & Markets

Libra finds buyer for one unit, while another stays mired in legal trouble

LIBRA Group on Thursday said it has entered into a legally-binding memorandum of understanding with Cascade Metals,...

Jan 2, 2020 11:09 PM
Companies & Markets

MeGroup inks deal with Mitsubishi Motors to operate a dealership

CATALIST-LISTED Malaysian-based automotive company MeGroup on Thursday said it has accepted a letter of offer from...

Jan 2, 2020 11:01 PM
Life & Culture

Fired British vegan files landmark discrimination case

[LONDON] A British employment tribunal began a landmark hearing Thursday on whether a strict form of veganism is a...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly