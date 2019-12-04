You are here

Home > Consumer

China's pork prices rebound as consumption picks up

Wed, Dec 04, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20191204_UVPORK_3967360.jpg
Pork prices may be on an uptrend through to the Lunar New Year holiday in January, when meat consumption traditionally peaks.
PHOTO: AFP

Beijing

CHINA'S pork prices rose on Monday, the first meaningful rebound in more than a month, as consumption increased with colder weather while supplies remained short in the world's top consumer of the meat.

Prices have been volatile but analysts say they could now be starting on an uptrend again as consumption will rise during winter through to the Lunar New Year holiday in late January, when meat consumption traditionally peaks.

Chinese pork prices jumped in October to almost three times the prior year's level after millions of pigs died from African swine fever over the past year and the country's huge hog herd shrank by more than 40 per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

But after topping 52 yuan (S$10.08) per kilogramme, prices unexpectedly plunged 20 per cent last month as consumers cut back on the pricy meat and more supplies of frozen pork were released to the market.

SEE ALSO

China's economists take up positions on how far to push for growth in 2020

On Monday, wholesale pork prices rose 1.1 per cent from Friday, reaching 42.53 yuan per kilo, according to data from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

"The pig supply gap is still quite big," said Shu Anli, analyst at China-America Commodity Data Analytics. "Consumption also rose as the temperature fell," she said.

After high pork prices pushed China's consumer price index (CPI) up 3.8 per cent in October, the most in almost eight years, Beijing stepped in to keep prices in check, launching inspections of cold storage facilities and releasing pork from state reserves, according to analysts.

"The government said on Nov 4 that it will carry out inspections on slaughterhouses nationwide and will destroy any meat with African swine fever virus, then the cold storage facilities panic-sold their meat, which triggered the price fall," said Meng Jinhui, analyst with Shengda Futures.

Six provinces in southern China including major pork consumption regions Guangdong and Guangxi also decided in early November to ban the import of live hogs from other provinces from Nov 30 to help curb the spread of disease.

Many farmers, worried about a future decline in demand, rushed to send their pigs to slaughterhouses before the policy took effect, cooling prices. Some farmers also panicked on reports of new outbreaks of African swine fever that pushed them to sell their hogs. That increased supply but only temporarily as the market is still squeezed after so many pigs died over the last year.

"Supplies are already tight, now the number of pigs ready for slaughter is even smaller," said Yao Guiling, agriculture analyst at China Securities Futures.

"As it gets colder, consumers in some southern regions will start preparing preserved pork products, which will push up consumption," said Zhao Yuelei, analyst with Cofeed, an agribusiness research firm.

Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua said on Saturday that the country must resolutely work to achieve the target of recovering pig production numbers, and stabilise pork supply for the upcoming holidays, the official Xinhua News Agency reported. REUTERS

Consumer

Singapore retailers score hat trick with mega sales events

Cyber Monday sales on track to hit US$9.2 billion

Japan's Astellas Pharma to buy Audentes for US$3b in gene therapy push

Sasa to close all 22 cosmetics retail shops in Singapore, 170 staff affected

US Cyber Monday sales poised to top US$9.4b

Singaporean CEO to lead Audemars Piguet's SEA business

BREAKING

Dec 4, 2019 06:01 AM
Stocks

US: Wall Street falls as trade hopes wane

[NEW YORK] US stocks sold off for a third consecutive session on Tuesday after comments from President Donald Trump...

Dec 4, 2019 05:57 AM
Stocks

Europe: Shares down for 4th day on trade worries; Germany outperforms

[BENGALURU] European shares wiped gains and ended lower for a fourth session running on Tuesday as sentiment...

Dec 4, 2019 05:53 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil steadies after brief slide on Trump's US-China trade comments

[NEW YORK] Oil steadied on Tuesday, as expectations of output cuts from Opec (Organization of the Petroleum...

Dec 4, 2019 12:22 AM
Stocks

Europe's fragile US$2t stock rally fails to win over big investors

[LONDON] European equities are turning in their best year of gains in a decade and a growing chorus of brokerage...

Dec 4, 2019 12:05 AM
Government & Economy

Activist Thunberg reaches Europe to take youth angst to UN climate summit

[LISBON] Teen activist Greta Thunberg reached Europe on Tuesday after a 21-day catamaran dash across the Atlantic...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly