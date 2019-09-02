You are here

Home > Consumer

Chinese city sells discounted pork as meat prices soar

Mon, Sep 02, 2019 - 5:39 PM

file76scxkhwqdukv5xojhs.jpg
A city in southern China is selling a limited quantity of pork at discounted prices to help consumers cope with soaring prices, as the world's top pork-eating nation deals with a meat shortage caused by the death of pigs due to African swine fever.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[BEIJING] A city in southern China is selling a limited quantity of pork at discounted prices to help consumers cope with soaring prices, as the world's top pork-eating nation deals with a meat shortage caused by the death of pigs due to African swine fever.

From Sept. 1, people in Nanning, the capital of the southwestern Guangxi region, can buy up to 1 kg of pork a day at a discount of more than 10 per cent to the average market price over the previous 10 days, said the state-backed Nanning Evening News on Sunday.

Pork prices in Nanning rose to 40 yuan (S$7.84) per kg last week, according to industry website ZhuE.

China's hog herd, the world's largest, has shrunk by about a third since a year ago because of swine fever outbreak, according to official data, though industry participants say the numbers are likely to be much higher.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Retail pork prices began to surge in June, hitting a record in early August, and rose to a national average of 35.12 yuan per kg in the week ending Aug. 21, according to data from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs. That is up 57 per cent from a year earlier.

The discount in Nanning will be offered on four products - lean meat, front and hind leg meat, pork belly and pork ribs - at 10 wet markets in the city.

People in southwestern China have the highest levels of pork consumption in the country. However, Guangxi is one of China's poorest regions.

The report added that production cycle of live hogs is relatively long and a recovery in supply would take time, therefore requiring a short-term market intervention.

The move comes ahead of the Mid-Autumn festival next week and the week-long National Day holidays in early October.

 

REUTERS

Consumer

China expands drug bulk-buy programme, puts pressure on pharma firms

Boxing champ Pacquiao launches his own crypto tokens

BreadTalk to buy food-court operator Food Junction for S$80m

Mass pig deaths in China cause falling supplies of US blood thinner

US sends in the military to combat fake news and disinformation

LatAm delivery app Rappi plans to double footprint by year-end

Editor's Choice

file6ubyy0999zlu5c0kdw7.jpg
Sep 2, 2019
Stocks

Asean growth story holds potential for some SGX stocks

BT_20190902_ABOLD28_3879112.jpg
Sep 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Wanted: Warm bodies; age no object

Sep 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Europe's business confidence in Asean still high

Must Read

file73zm3a1y7ad1exhy7cvw.jpg
Sep 2, 2019
Government & Economy

IRAS tax collection up 4.4% to S$52.4b in fiscal 2018/2019

montage.jpg
Sep 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Tycoon Oei Hong Leong, Raffles Edu chairman Chew Hua Seng in courtroom showdown

file73e0drgyeoydwit45q8.jpg
Sep 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

BreadTalk to buy food-court operator Food Junction for S$80m

Sep 2, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: IHH Healthcare, Keppel, Olam, TPV, SembMarine, BreadTalk

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly