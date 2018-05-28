You are here

Home > Consumer

Chinese demand for foreign autos, cosmetics robust - official surveys

Mon, May 28, 2018 - 2:27 PM

BP_ChinaCars_280518_93.jpg
China plans to cut import tariffs for automobiles and car parts on July 1, opening up greater access to the world's largest auto market amid an easing of trade tensions with the United States.
PHOTO: AFP

[BEIJING] Chinese consumer demand for foreign foodstuff, cosmetics and automobiles is strong, two surveys by China's commerce ministry showed on Monday, and local distributors plan to ramp up orders from overseas suppliers in the next 12 months.

Nearly a third of the around 1,400 consumers surveyed said they were planning to buy more imported merchandise over the next six months, especially cosmetics, watches and glasses, baby products, passenger cars and jewellery, the commerce ministry said.

Foreign passenger cars are in high demand, the ministry said. More than 30 per cent of the consumers who responded to the question of whether they would buy more foreign autos said they were keen to in the next half year, particularly SUVs and new energy vehicles.

China plans to cut import tariffs for automobiles and car parts on July 1, opening up greater access to the world's largest auto market amid an easing of trade tensions with the United States.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

China is looking to boost domestic consumption amid signs of slowing momentum in the world's second-largest economy. The survey results would also be welcome news to global brands looking to deepen their presence in China, particularly in the country's inner cities.

In the survey, 38 per cent of consumers who responded to the question on cosmetic purchases said they were planning to buy more foreign brands over the next six months, while three quarters of them said the domestic skin care market was not meeting current demand.

In December, China cut import taxes on almost 200 consumer products including food, health supplements, pharmaceuticals, garments and recreational goods to 7.7 percent on average from 17.3 percent. Import duties on certain cosmetics were halved to 5 percent.

Among the more dramatic cuts were tariffs on milk powder and diapers, where taxes were slashed to zero percent. An overwhelming majority of consumers said they intended to keep buying foreign milk powder and diapers, or even buy more.

Filming equipment, air purifiers and electronic toothbrushes and robotic vacuum cleaners were in short supply in the Chinese market, according to a third of the respondents.

The second survey of a thousand distribution companies showed "relatively strong appetite" in boosting imports, the commerce ministry said, particularly in food, cosmetics, watches and passenger cars.

More than 10 per cent of firms surveyed said they would import more wines, fruits, beers, heath supplements, fragrances, skin care and makeup, over the next year.

They were also keen to boost imports of new energy cars, SUVs and sedans.

REUTERS

Consumer

Norway's salmon biomass rose 5 pct yr/yr in April -Seafood Norway

Norway's salmon biomass rose 5 pct yr/yr in April -Seafood Norway

Cheers! Coca-Cola launches first boozy drink in Japan

Cheers! Coca-Cola launches first boozy drink in Japan

MoMA sees a problem in a cafe’s name. The cafe sees none.

MoMA sees a problem in a cafe’s name. The cafe sees none.

Editor's Choice

BT_20180528_YMFRANCE26_3451594.jpg
May 28, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore start-ups look to a changing France for growth

BT_20180528_NBGOLD26WIFI_3451281.jpg
May 28, 2018
Banking & Finance

Gold bulls puzzled why metal hasn't performed amid tensions

BT_20180528_RCCOL283GKM_3451694.jpg
May 28, 2018
Stocks

Scares ahead in global trade and markets, but little danger of zombie apocalypse

Most Read

1 Hyflux woes not a sign that loans to power companies are riskier: Moody's
2 Indonesian tycoon buys 2 Bt Pasoh shophouses
3 Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
4 Leonie Gardens in District 9 goes en bloc with S$800m reserve price; Lakeside Apartments at S$240m
5 Creative-Huawei lawsuit: Appeals court grants Creative S$2.3m in extra damages
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_MAZARS_280518_4.jpg
May 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Mazars faces possible actions by Acra over Midas auditing

May 28, 2018
Real Estate

St Thomas Walk property owned by sole family in District 9 up for sale with S$68m asking price

May 28, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Sembcorp Industries, AEM, Mencast

May 28, 2018
Real Estate

Completed condo, private apartment prices slip 0.3% in April from March: NUS index

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening