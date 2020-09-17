Chinese HR company 51job gets US$5.3b takeover approach

[BEIJING] 51job received a takeover approach from DCP Capital Partners that values the Chinese human-resources company at US$5.3 billion.

DCP, an Asian private-equity firm, made a non-binding cash offer of US$79.05 per common share in a letter to the company, 51job said in a statement Thursday. That's 16 per cent higher than Wednesday's closing price.

The American depositary receipts jumped to US$79.11 on Thursday. Through Wednesday, 51job's shares had declined 20 per cent this year.

51job said it hasn't yet had a chance to carefully review and evaluate the offer. Founded in 1998, the company provides recruitment, employee retention and other personnel-related services. The firm has a Wuhan call centre and sales and service locations in more than 30 cities in China.

In the letter, DCP said its managers formerly worked at KKR & Co and Morgan Stanley's private-equity businesses in Asia, and described the proposal as "an attractive opportunity for the company's shareholders amidst a backdrop of ongoing Covid-19 uncertainty."

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

BLOOMBERG