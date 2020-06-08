You are here

Home > Consumer

Chinese liquor makers seek listings as investors keep spirits up

Mon, Jun 08, 2020 - 9:09 PM

[SHANGHAI] Two more liquor makers have sought listings in China, riding a wave of investor enthusiasm over spirit makers which has helped push their shares to record highs.

Sichuan Langjiu applied to the securities watchdog for a 7.45 billion yuan (S$1.47 billion) Shenzhen initial public offering (IPO) over the weekend, the second liquor company to do so in just weeks.

Guizhou Guotai Liquor filed for a 2.50 billion yuan IPO in Shanghai in late May.

Both Langjiu and Guotai said they would use the proceeds of to fund production and replenish working capital.

Investors are chasing China's consumer stocks, expecting further stimulus to boost domestic demand as the coronavirus outbreak hits demand from overseas.

SEE ALSO

Norway's domestic liquor sales up 44% in May

Industry bellwethers Kweichow Moutai and Wuliangye have scaled new highs in recent months, with Moutai's market value now second only to Industrial And Commercial Bank Of China in the A-share market.

The CSI liquor index has advanced to a fresh peak since its launch in early 2015. So far this year, the index has gained 13 per cent following a near 100 per cent rise in 2019.

"Those companies could enjoy premiums in valuations if they go public at the time when the whole sector is favoured by investors," said Song Zhenyu, a fund manager at Beijing Jiayi Asset Management Company.

"Currently, liquor makers have the best and most stable earnings among all sectors in the A-share market," he said.

Langjiu logged a net profit of 2.44 billion yuan in 2019, up from 726 million yuan in 2018, while Moutai posted a 17 per cent jump in net profit during the first quarter of 2020, despite the epidemic.

Analysts at Pingan Securities attributed Langjiu's profit surge over the past three years to price rises and substantially lower advertising costs.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 8, 2020 09:02 PM
Technology

Huawei launches UK advertising blitz ahead of security review

[LONDON] China's Huawei Technologies has launched a British advertising blitz to highlight its role in building the...

Jun 8, 2020 08:51 PM
Government & Economy

Spain's economy heads for recession with sharp Q2 contraction, Bank of Spain says

[MADRID] Spain's economy could shrink by a record 16 per cent to 21.8 per cent in the second quarter due to the...

Jun 8, 2020 08:45 PM
Energy & Commodities

Oil major BP to cut 15% of workforce

[LONDON] BP will cut about 15 per cent of its workforce in response to the coronavirus crisis and as part of chief...

Jun 8, 2020 07:36 PM
Companies & Markets

Arbitration over share-purchase dispute issued partial award, says SingPost

SINGAPORE Post on Monday said that an arbitration filed over a dispute in a share-purchase agreement has been issued...

Jun 8, 2020 07:14 PM
Government & Economy

Construction, marine and process sectors identified for Covid-19 surveillance testing

MORE regional screening centres (RSCs) will be set up across the country to conduct Covid-19 surveillance testing...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.