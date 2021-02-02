 Chinese syringe producers under pressure as vaccination programmes drive order surge, Consumer - THE BUSINESS TIMES

Chinese syringe producers under pressure as vaccination programmes drive order surge

Tue, Feb 02, 2021 - 3:22 PM

AK_chvax_0202.jpg
Chinese syringe makers are warning that they may only be able to fulfil some orders as late as June, as global coronavirus vaccination programmes put unprecedented levels of pressure on their factory lines and snarl the country's own vaccine efforts.
PHOTO: AFP

[BEIJING] Chinese syringe makers are warning that they may only be able to fulfil some orders as late as June, as global coronavirus vaccination programmes put unprecedented levels of pressure on their factory lines and snarl the country's own vaccine efforts.

Companies told Reuters that...

