You are here

Home > Consumer

Chocolatiers branch out to woo Millennials

Tue, Jun 12, 2018 - 3:27 PM

file6wk3l762f3auknylmwh.jpg
With the market for traditional candy bars in developed countries flagging as consumers shun sugary items for healthier treats, food companies are trying to make chocolate more appealing with offerings like Barry Callebaut's new "ruby chocolate".

[LONDON] With the market for traditional candy bars in developed countries flagging as consumers shun sugary items for healthier treats, food companies are trying to make chocolate more appealing. Their tactics include gimmicks like Ritter Sport's hemp-infused Chocolate and Grass bars (they don't get you high), new flavors and colors as well as formulas that cut down on sugar.

Some chocolatiers are even diversifying away from candy. Hershey Co., which began selling its classic bar 120 years ago, is moving into popcorn and potato chips, while Mars Inc. in November said it will buy a stake in health snack firm Kind. Just two months later, Nestle SA agreed to sell its US confectionery unit amid falling revenue and a focus on products like coffee and water.

"Sugar is portrayed as the new tobacco," said Eric Bergman, a commodities broker at Jenkins Sugar Group Inc. "Consumers are now shifting away from the iconic, sugar-filled chocolate brands that we know and into healthier foods. The largest chocolate companies have followed suit and they are transitioning from chocolate companies into snack companies."

While lower cocoa prices helped improve demand more recently, there's a growing push to discourage consumption of sugar, which makes up almost half of an average chocolate bar. Advocacy groups are urging people to cut back and governments are taxing sugary drinks.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

To counter health concerns, Nestle is selling slimmed-down Milkybars in the UK and Ireland as part of a program to use 30 per cent less sugar. The bars include a type of sugar that dissolves quicker in the mouth, but produces a similar taste to before.

Hershey's almost US$1 billion purchase of Amplify Snack Brands Inc., which also sells protein bars, shows how the industry is branching out as it contends with falling demand for sugary products. The moves come as Euromonitor International Ltd. sees 2018 chocolate sales growth in western Europe and North America below levels of several years ago.

Chocolate Demand

There are some bright spots for chocolate consumption. Sales of premium brands such as Lindt & Spruengli AG are on the rise, demand in developing countries is growing and consumers are increasingly willing to pay more for dark chocolate, which contains more cocoa and less sugar, Bergman said. Millennials are also keen to try new varieties, prompting more flavors and artisan brands.

Ruby chocolate is one example. Nestle has been quick to adopt the first new color in eight decades, which was introduced by No. 1 cocoa processor Barry Callebaut AG last year and is shaded pink using only natural ingredients. Germany's Ritter Sport, which sold out of its limited cannabis bars in just two days, has also offered quinoa bars in the country. Cargill Inc. markets caramel-flavored white chocolate and also makes lactose-free dark chocolate.

"People are beginning to look at different tastes, different flavors," Gerry Manley, head of cocoa at Olam International Ltd., said in an interview in Berlin. "They are beginning to want ingredients to mix together themselves. You are getting a lot more artisan type of chocolate."

Ethical Production

Consumers also want to understand how the cocoa in their products was produced and if it meets ethical standards, said John George, an analyst at Euromonitor. Mars this month said it will spend US$1 billion on sustainability, including making operations more energy and water efficient as well as making an effort to buy directly from farmers.

Some customers even want more say over what they buy, according to Andreas Ronken, chief executive officer of Ritter Sport, which lets consumers vote on future limited editions.

"Consumers are increasingly asking themselves ‘where does my food come from?'," Wyatt Elder, director of research and development at Cargill Cocoa & Chocolate, and Ilco Kwast, marketing director at the company, said by email. "There is a change going on in the market place, not just among millennials but across age groups and geographies, which will impact on us and other manufacturers. Standing still is not an option."

BLOOMBERG

Consumer

Mongolia targets 10-fold increase in meat exports: minister

Mongolia targets 10-fold increase in meat exports: minister

Global warming will make vegetables harder to find: study

Pancakes to burgers: IHOP suffers backlash in name change

India's most profitable store bets on youth in villages, small towns with online push

Authorities across Asia battle illegal gambling surge ahead of World Cup

Editor's Choice

BT_20180612_ANGROLE31_3467759.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Stocks

SGX mulls new rule to protect minority shareholders in delistings

BT_20180612_UWSUMMIT12LV6L_3467877.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Both sides hopeful; consensus is that it's a long road ahead

BP_Citi_120618_2.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Banking & Finance

Citi's Asia consumer business gains from its digital strides

Most Read

1 No swan song for Singapore semiconductors
2 Kim Jong Un invites Donald Trump to second summit in North Korea in July, says report
3 Trump-Kim summit: S$20m bill to host US-North Korea meeting
4 Hyflux receives notice of default from perps trustee
5 Singapore paying for North Korea's hotel stay at Trump-Kim summit: Vivian Balakrishnan
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Donald Trump_120618_73.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Kim commits to ‘complete denuclearisation of Korean Peninsula’ after Trump-Kim summit in Singapore, say reports

BP_SGretail_120618_72.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales a mixed bag; inches up 0.4% in April

Fraser Place Binhai Tianjin - Facade 2.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Frasers Property opens second development in Tianjin; looks to double footprint in China

BP_Condo_120618_59.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore condo resale prices up 1.2% to hit new high in May: SRX flash estimates

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening