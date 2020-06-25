You are here

Chuck E Cheese parent files for bankruptcy, another casualty of pandemic

Thu, Jun 25, 2020 - 2:58 PM

Restaurant chain Chuck E Cheese parent CEC Entertainment filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Thursday, making it the latest casualty of the Covid-19 pandemic that has crushed entertainment and leisure industries globally.
The company described the current crisis as the "most...

