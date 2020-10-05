You are here

Cineworld suspends operations at UK, US theatres, impacting 45,000 jobs

Mon, Oct 05, 2020 - 2:55 PM

Cineworld said on Monday it would temporarily shut its movie theatres in the United States and the UK, a move that would impact 45,000 jobs, as it deals with a significant downturn in the industry brought on by the coronavirus crisis.
PHOTO: REUTERS

The world's second-biggest cinema chain, which has already said it was looking at different ways of raising additional funds, confirmed it will suspend operations at all of its 536 Regal theatres in the US and its 127 Cineworld and Picturehouse theatres in the UK from Oct 8.

"Cineworld will continue to monitor the situation closely and will communicate any future plans to resume operations in these markets at the appropriate time, when key markets have more concrete guidance on their reopening status," the UK-listed company said.

REUTERS

