You are here

Home > Consumer

Cisco CEO warns higher tariffs will force companies to cut R&D

Thu, Jan 17, 2019 - 10:32 PM

doc73of5q6hstu1eu56l5ud_doc71ukpf40wb8p7belo8s.jpg
Cisco Systems Inc Chief Executive Officer Chuck Robbins cautioned US officials against increasing tariffs on Chinese goods, saying it would come at the expense of American innovation.
SPH

[NEW YORK] Cisco Systems Inc Chief Executive Officer Chuck Robbins cautioned US officials against increasing tariffs on Chinese goods, saying it would come at the expense of American innovation.

US companies will end up absorbing the costs of higher tariffs, spending less on the research and development that can lead to technological breakthroughs, Robbins said during a meeting with government officials in DC earlier this month. He told Bloomberg News that he was representing the view of several big US technology companies in addition to his own: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, Dell Technologies Inc and Juniper Networks Inc.

"If we go to the next wave in tariffs, tech companies in the US will have to absorb that and cut back in R&D when what they want us to do is lead in innovation," Mr Robbins said in an interview at Bloomberg's New York office Wednesday.

Cisco, like many US hardware companies, uses contract manufacturers in Asia - mainly China - to make its products. That makes it susceptible to US tariffs when bringing those goods into its home market, increasing costs.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Robbins said Cisco has been able to absorb tariffs at current levels by making its supply chain as efficient as possible and passing some costs onto customers. But unless trade talks with China produce a deal by March 1, the White House is set to increase tariffs to 25 per cent from 10 per cent on US$200 billion of Chinese goods. That would potentially put funds for research and development in jeopardy, Mr Robbins said.

Cisco allocated more than US$4 billion in 2017 to R&D in the US for networking products, according to a joint filing by Cisco, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dell and Juniper last September. The companies asked US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to spare their products from additional tariffs. Juniper put almost 20 per cent of its global revenue toward research and development, while Hewlett Packard Enterprise invested US$1.5 billion, the firms wrote.

In addition to having less to invest back into their businesses under higher tariffs, companies are also less likely to collaborate with others on research, according to Bloomberg Economics Chief Economist Tom Orlik. Even if firms do have money available to spend, they may hold off on research and development due to the heightened uncertainty, he added.

"The flip side of that, of course, and the argument which the US government makes is that it's China's intellectual property theft which is the real disincentive to R&D investment," Mr Orlik said.

BLOOMBERG

Consumer

China's Tencent releases test version of Game of Thrones smartphone game

Singapore to introduce new laws to ban sale of illegal streaming devices

Rich people will drag down US economy by spending less: Goldman

Reckitt CEO to leave after eight years capped by setbacks

Google sends tourists on outback walkabouts, say Aussie businesses

China tells pig farms to restock amid worries over pork supply, swine fever

Editor's Choice

BP_Grab_170119_1.jpg
Jan 17, 2019
Garage

Insurers tap startup platforms to open new distribution channels

BT_20190117_NBBREXIT_3670878.jpg
Jan 17, 2019
Government & Economy

UK currency, stocks hope for the best in May's crushing defeat

BP_SGX_170119_3.jpg
Jan 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Critical report on Catalist sparks a lively debate

Most Read

1 A big step by CapitaLand and Temasek in play for global stakes
2 Glassdoor launches operations in Singapore
3 CapitaLand's S$11b buy is big, but will it be beautiful?
4 Cook, work, play in malls. But whither the retail property recovery?
5 Google in talks for 400,000 sq ft space at Alexandra Technopark

Must Read

BP_NODX_170119_1.jpg
Jan 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports down 8.5% in December, confounding rebound expectations

doc73obabpb59u1jr9fhcyd_doc6ue8k92klgoxignz4os.jpg
Jan 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jan 17, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Funding for tech tools tops Budget wish list of Singapore firms: SBF poll

Jan 17, 2019
Technology

CenturyLink opens its first S-E Asia security operations centre in Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening