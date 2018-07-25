You are here

Home > Consumer

Coca-Cola results pop as consumers turn to Diet Coke, Zero Sugar

Wed, Jul 25, 2018 - 11:34 PM

file70src7y0znq3myu0it3.jpg
Coca-Cola Co topped Wall Street estimates for quarterly sales and profit on Wednesday, as more consumers bought its healthier soda options such as Zero Sugar and new flavors of Diet Coke, sending its shares up 2.7 per cent.
AFP

[BENGALURU] Coca-Cola Co topped Wall Street estimates for quarterly sales and profit on Wednesday, as more consumers bought its healthier soda options such as Zero Sugar and new flavors of Diet Coke, sending its shares up 2.7 per cent.

Coke and its smaller rival PepsiCo Inc have been focusing on healthier drinks to garner market share as health-conscious consumers shift away from sugary sodas.

The company has launched new flavors of Diet Coke in slimmer packaging and in the quarter introduced no-sugar beverages in smaller markets such as New Zealand.

"We're winning in the marketplace so far this year and our strategy's on track," Chief Executive Officer James Quincey said on a call with analysts.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Organic revenue, or sales from its core beverage business, rose 5 per cent in the quarter, with Diet Coke, Coke Zero and sparkling water contributing the most.

Volumes, a key indicator of demand, grew 2 per cent on strong performance of its trademark Coca-Cola brand, and Fuze Tea. Global volume grew 3 per cent, its strongest in five years.

"We're getting strong first half overall revenue growth and volume growth with our Zero, Diet portfolio in the US, which is a part of our strategy to go forward. So good numbers, much better than before," Mr Quincey said.

Organic sales in Europe rose 7 percent after the company reformulated its recipe for a few sodas in response to UK's tax on sugar.

"We were impressed with Coca-cola's ability to deliver a strong and balanced topline," Wells Fargo analyst Bonnie Herzog wrote in a note.

Sales in North America - its biggest revenue generating region - rose 7 per cent to US$3.12 billion, but missed analysts' average estimate of US$3.14 billion, mainly due to weaker demand for juices and plant- based beverages.

Net income attributable to the company's shareholders rose 69 per cent to US$2.32 billion, in the second quarter ended June 29.

Excluding one-time items, Coca-Cola said it earned 61 cents per share, beating analysts' average estimate by a cent.

Revenue fell 8 per cent to US$8.93 billion, hurt by the divestiture of its low-margin bottling operations. Analysts had estimated sales of US$8.54 billion.

Coca-Cola reaffirmed its 2018 profit outlook and said it expects full-year organic revenue to be at least 4 per cent.

The company's shares were up at US$46.49 in morning trading.

REUTERS

Consumer

Lowering blood pressure may help stave off developing dementia

Spain's Catalonia in raw milk controversy

Kraft Heinz recalling cheese dip on botulism risk

Viral post inflames public anger over vaccine scandal in China

Fox warns Comcast customers may lose big ten network in dispute

Tonic maker Fevertree upbeat on 2018 results on UK gin craze

Editor's Choice

yaohui-pixgeneric-5469.jpg
Jul 25, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS tells financial institutions to tighten customer verification

BT_20180725_KRVALLEY_3510720.jpg
Jul 25, 2018
Real Estate

Far East buys 27 residential units in ex-AA Centre

BT_20180725_YOHORIZONYTUJ_3510682.jpg
Jul 25, 2018
Real Estate

En bloc hopefuls extend tender closing dates

Most Read

1 As rents soar, Democrats push new policies on affordable housing
2 Koh Boon Hwee on investment themes that excite him
3 Audit majors swoop in on legal eagles to lift one-stop services
4 Stocks to watch: Oxley, Keppel Corp, SembMarine, Chip Eng Seng, Lum Chang, SMJ International
5 Nikko AM offers new SGD corporate bond ETF
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

sias.jpg
Jul 25, 2018
Technology

Sias says 2013 data breach hit 70,000 members

file6v4eyun9r ST PHOTO LIM YAOHUI.jpg
Jul 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

file6v4eyun9r ST PHOTO LIM YAOHUI.jpg
Jul 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Most middle-market Singapore firms see 6% or more growth this year, outpacing global peers: EY

Jul 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Temasek talks 10-year US dollar bonds at 90 to 95 basis points over Treasuries, sources say

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening