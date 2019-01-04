You are here

Home > Consumer

Coffee startup Luckin plans to overtake Starbucks in China this year

Its expansion is propelled by a focus on technology, delivery, and heavy discounting
Fri, Jan 04, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Beijing

CHINESE coffee startup Luckin is aiming to open 2,500 new stores this year and overtake Starbucks Corp as the largest coffee chain by number of outlets in the world's second-biggest economy, it said on Thursday.

The firm, which only officially launched its business at the start of last year, has expanded at breakneck speed, propelled by a focus on technology, delivery, and heavy discounting even at the cost of mounting losses.

"What we want at the moment is scale and speed," Luckin's chief marketing officer, Yang Fei, told reporters on Thursday at a presentation in Beijing.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"There's no point talking about profit," he said, adding that subsidies to lure in more users would be an important part of the firm's strategy for the next few years.

Luckin said it was targeting a total of more than 4,500 stores by the end of 2019, which would take it past Seattle-based Starbucks that has long dominated China's coffee scene and has over 3,600 stores in the country.

Luckin's caffeine-fuelled expansion is in stark contrast to Starbucks, which opened its first China store in 1999 and has spent two decades reaching its current store count.

The US chain, which spearheaded the growth of a coffee culture in China, started to see competition rise from smaller peers over the last 18 months, though Luckin has stood out as the most aggressive competitor.

But Luckin's rise has not come cheaply.

The firm recorded a loss of 800 million yuan (S$159 million) last year, which its chief marketing officer said was in line with expectations as it pushed to expand.

Luckin, backed by Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte Ltd and China International Capital Corp Ltd, opened more than 2,000 locations in the last year, gaining a valuation of US$2.2 billion after raising US$200 million in a funding round last month.

The firm's chief executive, Qian Zhiya, told Reuters last year that Luckin aimed to outnumber Starbucks in China.

Reuters previously reported that Luckin was also in early-stage talks with investment banks about an overseas initial public offering. The firm, however, declined to answer questions about IPO plans on Thursday. REUTERS

Consumer

All fun, no fear for Sim Leisure Group

Chip Eng Seng launches two new pre-school centres

Hyflux gets more time to report financials, conduct AGM

Vietnamese investors plan to inject shipyard asset for 96% stake in EMS Energy

Clothing retailer Next trims profit forecast following lacklustre Christmas sales

Drugmaker Bristol-Myers Squibb to buy Celgene in US$74b deal

Editor's Choice

BP_SINGAPORE_030119_1.jpg
Jan 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Q4 growth dips to 2.2%; all eyes on Budget boost

BP_SGprivate_030119_2.jpg
Jan 3, 2019
Real Estate

Marginal home price growth expected for 2019

BP_CapitaLand_030119_4.jpg
Jan 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

China's dismal PMI triggers mixed trading among S-chips

Most Read

1 Kim uses New Year's address to warn Trump
2 Manhattan home prices fall under US$1m for the first time since 2015
3 Charles & Keith buys S$60m building next to HQ in Tai Seng Link
4 Wide range of STI forecasts reveals hazy outlook in 2019
5 Keppel Corp sees potential in Asia property sector

Must Read

doc73h69wdjsbq1ai0zbh6x_doc6zowynm7iuhxefb015y.jpg
Jan 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore's manufacturing activity eases for the 4th straight month in December

doc73h4e5uf0hjha61b6x6_doc714z11ycdkp1bppv14y7.jpg
Jan 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

AK_HDB_0301.jpg
Jan 3, 2019
Real Estate

Bigger drop in HDB resale flats sold in December from cooling measures

Jan 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Deloitte's Budget ideas: sugar tax, green incentives, startup-friendly tax regime

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening