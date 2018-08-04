You are here

Home > Consumer

Comcast doesn’t have to raise its Sky bid, at least for now

Sat, Aug 04, 2018 - 8:24 AM

[LONDON] Comcast doesn't have to raise its offer for Sky, at least not yet.

A ruling from UK takeover authorities on Friday kept a floor price of £14 per share for Sky, below the US cable giant's overall £26 billion (S$46.4 billion) bid.

That means Comcast, whose offer for the UK pay-TV company is currently the highest, doesn't have to increase the price to win the battle for Sky unless it's outbid by 21st Century Fox and Walt Disney.

Sky is caught up in a global fight for scale between Comcast and Disney. Comcast wants the British broadcaster so it can expand in Europe, where Sky has 23 million customers. Disney also wants Sky and would inherit the company as part of its purchase of most of Fox, if Fox can succeed in acquiring the 61 per cent of Sky that it doesn't already own.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The UK Takeover Panel's decision Friday reaffirmed its earlier ruling on the price Disney would have to offer for Sky if Fox or another buyer failed to first succeed in acquiring majority control. The ruling followed an appeal by Sky of the initial decision.

Comcast's offer for Sky is at £14.75 per share, already well above the Takeover Panel's threshold.

Fox, whose latest offer for Sky is at £14 per share, has a deadline of Aug 9 to submit its bid to Sky shareholders. Unless it tops Comcast by then, investors probably won't accept it.

Disney, which would ultimately need to agree for Fox to raise its Sky bid, has said that every £1 increase in the offer price for Sky shares would represent about US$1.5 billion of extra debt and US$60 million of interest costs a year.

Disney is scheduled to report third-quarter financial results on Tuesday and Fox reports on Wednesday.

BLOOMBERG

Consumer

Kraft Heinz rises on deal speculation, profit beat

China's tariffs on US hardwood exports deliver "painful" blow

SingPost Q1 profit falls 40.4% on exceptional S$6m loss, higher tax

Inside Apple's 20-year march to US$1t from the brink of bankruptcy

Tata may get 90b rupees India bill to close phone deal: sources

China's Didi, Ant Financial weigh joint US$2b Ofo buyout: source

Editor's Choice

BT_20180804_TUASPRING_3522142.jpg
Aug 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hyflux expecting net cash outflows; Sembcorp, Keppel, YTL said to eye Tuaspring

2018-05-24T144356Z_1614312936_RC1CEC09CD10_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-BUSINESS.JPG
Aug 4, 2018
Banking & Finance

UOB posts sparkling Q2 earnings, but CEO expects home loans and home prices to slide

BT_20180804_JLBRUNCH4P1_3521778.jpg
Aug 4, 2018
Brunch

The thin green line: sustaining sustainability

Most Read

1 DBS flags spillover concern with US-China tensions; 18% gain in Q2 profit misses estimates
2 UOB sees housing prices falling 5-10% over time; keeps 2018 home loan growth forecast
3 Brookvale Park en bloc bid latest to be headed to court
4 Hot stock: AEM Holdings dives 25% as CGS-CIMB downgrades stock, slashes target
5 Google building third data centre in Singapore with added investment of US$350m
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180804_TUASPRING_3522142.jpg
Aug 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hyflux expecting net cash outflows; Sembcorp, Keppel, YTL said to eye Tuaspring

BT_20180804_KRASIA_3522169.jpg
Aug 4, 2018
Real Estate

Robert Kuok's daughter buying bungalow in Belmont Park GCB Area

2018-07-09T030811Z_1336109224_RC13130F7230_RTRMADP_3_TEMASEK-RESULTS.JPG
Aug 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Temasek closer to first retail bond with new S$5b programme

2018-05-24T144356Z_1614312936_RC1CEC09CD10_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-BUSINESS.JPG
Aug 4, 2018
Banking & Finance

UOB posts sparkling Q2 earnings, but CEO expects home loans and home prices to slide

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening