You are here

Home > Consumer

Corona beer maker says US sales remain strong despite virus outbreak

Sat, Feb 29, 2020 - 8:30 AM

nz_coronabeer_290236.jpg
Corona beer maker Constellation Brands Inc said on Friday sales of its Corona Extra beer remained strong in the United States in the four weeks to Feb 16, amid the rapid global spread of the coronavirus.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[BENGALURU] Corona beer maker Constellation Brands Inc said on Friday sales of its Corona Extra beer remained strong in the United States in the four weeks to Feb 16, amid the rapid global spread of the coronavirus.

The Modelo Especial beer maker also said all units supporting its beer business are seeing positive sales trends for the brand thus far in 2020 despite claims about the impact of the coronavirus on its business.

There have been a few media reports inaccurately claiming sales of the beer were being impacted by the virus, a Constellation spokesman said.

"We've seen no impact to our people, facilities or operations and our business continues to perform very well," chief executive officer Bill Newlands said in a statement.

Mr Newlands added the company does not have much exposure to international markets such as China that have been most impacted by the outbreak.

SEE ALSO

Google cancels internal conference over coronavirus concerns

The epidemic has killed over 2,700 and infected at least 80,000 people, most of them in China. 

REUTERS

 

Consumer

Is craft beer losing its fizz?

BTS, the K-pop supergroup that's changed the music business

Coronavirus wipes up to 70m euros off Deutsche Post's Feb earnings

Uniqlo reopens more China stores, most partner factories restart

Yeo Hiap Seng Q4 profit dives 81.5% on lower fair value gains

Beyond Meat triples sales but shares fall after profit miss

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 29, 2020 07:59 AM
Banking & Finance

US dollar dives to 7-week low against yen on Fed rate cut hint

[NEW YORK] The US dollar slid to a seven-week low against the Japanese yen on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair...

Feb 29, 2020 07:49 AM
Technology

Google cancels internal conference over coronavirus concerns

[SAN FRANCISCO] Google cancelled a major internal gathering over concerns about the spread of coronavirus, the...

Feb 29, 2020 07:43 AM
Government & Economy

WHO raises global virus risk to maximum level

[GENEVA] The World Health Organization on Friday raised its global risk assessment of the new coronavirus to its...

Feb 29, 2020 07:20 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil prices sink to lowest in over a year, biggest weekly drop since 2016

[NEW YORK] Oil prices slumped for a sixth day in a row on Friday to their lowest in more than a year, causing...

Feb 29, 2020 06:08 AM
Government & Economy

Powell says Fed ready to act as coronavirus poses 'evolving' economic risks

[WASHINGTON] Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday said the central bank will "act as appropriate" to...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.