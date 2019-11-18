You are here

Home > Consumer

Coty to pay US$600m for majority stake in Kylie Jenner cosmetics brand

Mon, Nov 18, 2019 - 11:55 PM

file7815c2nkx471h24g77s2.jpg
TV personality Kylie Jenner arrives for the 61st Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles in Feb 2019. Beauty products giant Coty announced on Nov 18, 2019 a deal to take a majority stake in Kylie Jenner's cosmetics and skincare company, marrying Jenner's celebrity prominence with Coty's distribution and commercial prowess.
AFP

[NEW YORK] Beauty products giant Coty announced Monday a deal to take a majority stake in Kylie Jenner's cosmetics and skincare company, marrying Ms Jenner's celebrity prominence with Coty's distribution and commercial prowess.

Under the transaction, Coty, whose brands include Hugo Boss and Burberry fragrances, will pay US$500 million for a 51 per cent stake in Jenner's company.

Ms Jenner, the youngest daughter of Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner, formerly known as Bruce Jenner, has more than 270 million social media followers and rates as "one of the most influential voices among beauty consumers globally," said a statement from both companies.

She launched the brand in 2015 with "Kylie Lip Kit" and has since added eyeliners, eye shadows, blushes and other items.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"I'm excited to partner with Coty to continue to reach even more fans of Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin around the world," Ms Jenner said.

SEE ALSO

Kylie Jenner, 20, on cusp of billionaire status: Forbes

"This partnership will allow me and my team to stay focused on the creation and development of each product while building the brand into an international beauty powerhouse."

Coty described the deal as part of its effort to become a "more focused and agile company" adding that its global capacities in research and development, manufacturing and distribution, as well as expertise in cosmetics, would enable Ms Jenner's products to thrive as a "high growth, digitally native beauty brand."

Coty Chief Executive Pierre Laubies said the deal "will leverage our core strengths around fragrances, cosmetics and skincare, allowing Kylie's brands to reach their full potential."

AFP

Consumer

Nexus International School to sell S$150m worth of bonds for new campus

iPhone 11 scores early China success, official data shows

China urges regions to speed up pig breeding ahead of Lunar New Year

Malaysian KFC operator's owner considers selling it

SoftBank's Yahoo Japan to merge with Line app operator

WhiteCoat to provide telehealth service to AIA Shield clients

BREAKING

Nov 19, 2019 12:12 AM
Transport

Air Arabia signs US$14b Airbus A320 order

[DUBAI] Air Arabia on Monday announced a firm order for 120 Airbus A320 family jets in a deal worth around US$14...

Nov 18, 2019 11:34 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong demonstrators trapped on campus

[HONG KONG] Police officers Monday cornered hundreds of student protesters who occupied a Hong Kong university,...

Nov 18, 2019 11:10 PM
Government & Economy

Trump says will 'strongly consider' testifying in impeachment probe

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump on Monday said he is "strongly" considering answering a challenge from...

Nov 18, 2019 10:53 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St eases from record levels at open after report dents trade optimism

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main stock indexes eased from record highs at the open on Monday after a report stoked...

Nov 18, 2019 10:36 PM
Companies & Markets

Oxley Holdings pares stake in UE to below 10% after share sale

OXLEY Holdings has pared its stake in United Engineers (UE) to below 10 per cent after selling some 62 million...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly