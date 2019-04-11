You are here

Home > Consumer

Crown shares slump after Wynn drops bid

Thu, Apr 11, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Sydney

SHARES in Australian gambling giant Crown plunged by almost 10 per cent Wednesday after Las Vegas casino group Wynn Resorts abruptly pulled the plug on its takeover offer.

Australian-listed Crown Resorts saw its share price jump by 20 per cent on Tuesday after it told the Australian Securities Exchange about Wynn's share and cash buyout, which valued the firm at some A$10 billion (S$9.7 billion).

But it plunged to A$12.55 in early Sydney trading Wednesday from A$14.05 at the close on Tuesday, after Wynn said overnight it had "terminated all discussions with Crown" due to their "premature disclosure".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

There has been speculation in Australian media that the announcement was part of an attempt to spark a bidding war with other interested parties. The talks had been going on for some months and involved a previous offer, The Australian newspaper reported.

Crown's share price had been heading south in recent months, as a fall in big spenders following a crackdown by Beijing hurt revenue.

The company - which owns casinos in Melbourne and Perth, and is building another in Sydney - has also endured a turbulent few years as it underwent significant restructuring and divested itself of several overseas interests.

China detained several of the company's employees for months before they were released in 2017.

Australian tycoon and former Crown head James Packer departed the family firm last year citing "mental health issues", although he remains a significant shareholder.

Wynn Resorts, which operates casinos in Las Vegas and Macau, has also had a rocky few months after founder Steve Wynn stepped down earlier this year as chairman and chief executive in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations. AFP

Consumer

New osteoporosis drug restores bone without breaking it down

Japan imperial couple mark diamond anniversary

IPOs are creating a burgeoning wealth crisis in San Francisco amid flush of tech cash

US paediatrician group urges recall of Fisher-Price baby rocker linked to infant deaths

CEO hails Tesco recovery as profit and dividend jump

AT&T explores sale of HBO Europe to reduce debt: FT

Editor's Choice

Apr 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Are developer debt fears overblown?

BT_20190411_PMPA_3750451.jpg
Apr 11, 2019
Transport

MPA's first woman CEO wants to change perception of sector

Apr 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

Investment banks, asset managers shedding jobs

Most Read

1 String of public agencies lease offices at Funan
2 MAS bans ex-HSBC senior VP for 20 years; two others get 10 and 12 year bans
3 Hyflux default signals more trouble ahead for Singapore bond market: S&P
4 5 best-performing billionaire stocks returned 49% year to date: SGX
5 OUE Commercial Reit, OUE Hospitality Trust to merge; combined assets worth S$6.8b

Must Read

Apr 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Are developer debt fears overblown?

BT_20190411_PMPA_3750451.jpg
Apr 11, 2019
Transport

MPA's first woman CEO wants to change perception of sector

Apr 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

Investment banks, asset managers shedding jobs

BT_20190411_PGBRENTT864_3750608.jpg
Apr 11, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Rystad Energy expects crude under-supply for 2019 and 2020

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening