You are here

Home > Consumer

Danish jeweller Pandora's results fall short, warns of China slowdown

Tue, May 15, 2018 - 3:42 PM

file6ue8w9htm1ipacyh9q7.jpg
Danish jewellery maker Pandora, known for its charm bracelets, reported lower than expected first-quarter profit and warned of a slowdown in China.

[COPENHAGEN] Danish jewellery maker Pandora, known for its charm bracelets, reported lower than expected first-quarter profit and warned of a slowdown in China.

The world's largest jewellery maker by production capacity also said UK and US markets were held back by fewer people shopping in malls and a lack of new products.

A shift by younger consumers away from jewellery and towards buying technology and spending on experiences has also taken a toll on the business.

The company reported first-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 1.67 billion Danish crowns (S$0.36 billion) , below the 1.75 billion estimated by analysts polled by Reuters.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Growth in China experienced a slowdown in the quarter and actions are being taken to revert the development," it said on Tuesday.

It plans to increase and reallocate marketing spending and limit unofficial - or grey market - sales of its products.

Like-for-like sales fell in China, although revenue still rose 16 per cent in local currencies compared with the year-ago quarter.

UK sales were flat, while U.S. sales dropped 8 per cent in the quarter in local currencies.

Pandora, which produced 122 million pieces of jewellery in 2016, wants to boost sales by accelerating the number of designs being launched and add more self-owned stores rather than franchises.

It said the initial reception of its newest gold-plated 'Shine' collection, launched in March, had been "encouraging".

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

SINGAPORE-ASIA-CITIES-EIU-LIFESTYLE-085653.jpg
May 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Sales, new orders in expansion mode for first time in over 6 years

bursa.jpg
May 15, 2018
Stocks

Malaysian markets claw back early losses from election shock

May 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

Will Oxley pull off its property launch blitz?

Most Read

1 Malaysia stock market, ringgit bounce back from post-election jitters; removal of GST still among worries
2 Keyless cars are convenient, but can lead to a deadly error
3 Carousell snags US$85m in new funding by investors including DBS
4 Now out of power, Najib faces Malaysia wrath over 1MDB secrets
5 Bumper year for insurance bonuses after bumper year for equities
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGcondo_150518_73.jpg
May 15, 2018
Real Estate

Developers sold 729 private homes in April, up from 716 in March, but down 53.5% y-o-y

BP_SGcondo_150518_73.jpg
May 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

May 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Mahathir says will bring case against Najib ‘within short while’

May 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIAS urges Vard directors to explain independence, and Fincantieri to up delisting offer

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening