You are here

Home > Consumer

De Beers is offering big discounts on low-quality diamonds

Tue, Nov 13, 2018 - 2:52 PM

[LONDON] De Beers made steep cuts in the prices of low-quality stones at its sale this week, according to people familiar with the situation.

The world's biggest producer reduced prices as much as 10 per cent for low-quality stones, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the sales are private. It's the latest sign that the bottom end of the market is in turmoil.

De Beers sells rough diamonds to trade buyers who cut, polish and manufacture them into the polished stones sold in jewelry stores. While there is some correlation between rough and polished prices, lower prices at a De Beers sale is unlikely to make a difference at the consumer level.

Even so, US retail jeweler shares moved on the news, with shares of Tiffany & Co. and Signet Jewelers Ltd. declining on Monday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The business of low-end diamonds, which tend to be small and flawed, is struggling because of too much supply. Major cutting centers, such as Surat in India, have been squeezed by lower profit margins and the depreciation of the rupee.

There's also concern that De Beers's launch of man-made gems will add competition, especially at the bottom end of the market. But there's no indication this has hurt demand so far.

De Beers is famous for its tight control over the diamond market. It sells gems at 10 sales a year in Botswana to a select group of customers. The buyers are expected to specify the number and type of diamonds they want, and then carry out the purchases at a price set by De Beers.

Usually buyers are required to take any gems offered for sale, but there are signs that's starting to loosen. In September, the company took the rare step of allowing its customers to refuse to buy some lower-quality stones.

Under that deal, buyers, known in the industry as sightholders, still had to purchase their quota of gems before the end of the year. The price cut this week makes it easier for them to buy their allocation.

While De Beers routinely changes prices at its sales, it has historically favored restricting supply as a tool to manage the market. Since it never publicizes pricing, it's impossible to know when it last dropped prices so much. The last major reductions were in early 2016 amid a credit crunch across the industry and waning demand in China. However, those price cuts were in single percentage figures.

BLOOMBERG

Consumer

'Incomparable' pink diamond could smash record at Geneva auction

Netflix to test lower-price plans as it seeks more Asia users

Your craft beer is about to get more expensive

Amazon chooses New York, Northern Virginia for HQ2, WSJ reports

Spotify Falls Below Listing Price for First Time

Qoo10 ups online shopping game with new collection points, lower shipping fees

Editor's Choice

Go-Jek in head-to-head fight with Grab for S-E Asian dominance.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Singapore FinTech Festival 2018
Startups

E-payment war morphing from single to paired fighters

BT_20181113_VIPM13_3615350.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore, China deepen ties with upgraded FTA, other pacts

ak_tmsmc_1211.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Real Estate

Thomson Medical Group proposes to spin off property businesses

Most Read

1 Singapore can achieve steady, sustained growth: PM
2 100 units of The Woodleigh Residences released for sale
3 Go-Jek partners DBS to offer regional payments services
4 Thomson Medical seeks to spin off property businesses
5 GIC, CPF, Temasek among Asia's top 10 asset owners

Must Read

nz-plantationgrove-131122.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Real Estate

HDB launches over 7,000 flats for sale, including first BTO project in new Tengah town

Nov 13, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS launching US$5b fund for private equity and venture capital investments

nz-mexico-101018.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore condo resale prices slip for 3rd month with 0.4% drop in October: SRX

ComfortDelGro to introduce DC Fast Charging for EVs.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro sets up first electric car fast charger for public use

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening