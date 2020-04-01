You are here

Dean & Deluca files for bankruptcy protection from creditors

Wed, Apr 01, 2020 - 11:30 AM

Dean & Deluca, the pioneering gourmet grocer that was already struggling to survive, filed for US Chapter 11 protection from creditors as the novel coronavirus brought New York City shoppers to a virtual standstill.
PHOTO: DEAN & DELUCA/FACEBOOK

The company listed liabilities of as much as US$500 million and assets of no more than US$50 million in a bankruptcy petition filed in Manhattan.

Its owner, Thailand's Pace Development, defaulted on a total of 9.5 billion baht (S$412 million) of debt last year.

Dean & DeLuca's New York stores introduced Americans to international delicacies more than four decades ago and spawned a cohort of upscale gourmets. But the chain faltered amid heightened competition and lackluster sales.

BLOOMBERG

