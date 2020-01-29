You are here

Home > Consumer

Decline in UK shop prices eases in January: BRC

Wed, Jan 29, 2020 - 8:48 AM

[LONDON] The rate of decline in prices on the British high street slowed in January, an industry survey showed on Wednesday. Shop prices fell by 0.3 per cent in annual terms, following a 0.4 per cent drop in December, the British Retail Consortium trade body and market research firm Nielsen said.

"There is no inflationary pressure coming from the high street as shoppers remain nervous about spending and discounting continues for many non-food retailers," Mike Watkins, head of retailer and business insight at Nielsen, said.

Prices over the previous six months had fallen by an average 0.5 per cent in annual terms. "Whilst promotions in supermarkets have returned to more normal levels post-Christmas, the sector remains embattled with fierce price competition which looks set to continue," Mr Watkins added.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Consumer

WHO chief confident about China's ability to contain virus

Washington Post suspends reporter for Kobe Bryant tweet

Outbreak may disrupt iPhone plans

Philips to sell off domestic appliances business

Adidas to launch new fabrics from recycled ocean plastic, polyester

3M to cut 1,500 jobs in revamp amid auto, electronics woes

BREAKING

Jan 29, 2020 08:43 AM
Government & Economy

White House holds off on suspending China-US flights amid virus outbreak

[WASHINGTON] The White House on Tuesday opted not to suspend flights from China to the United States as it discussed...

Jan 29, 2020 08:37 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Dasin Retail, Straco, Sasseur Reit, Medtecs, AsiaMedic

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Wednesday:

Jan 29, 2020 08:36 AM
Government & Economy

Bank of Japan debated scope for policy review in January: summary

[TOKYO] The Bank of Japan ought to conduct a review of its monetary policy framework as the economy suffers...

Jan 29, 2020 08:33 AM
Government & Economy

Number infected by Wuhan virus rises to nearly 6,000: official

[WUHAN] The number of people confirmed to be infected in China's viral outbreak soared to 5,974 on Wednesday, with...

Jan 29, 2020 08:20 AM
Government & Economy

Plane carrying Japanese evacuees from Wuhan lands in Tokyo

[TOKYO] A plane carrying Japanese nationals evacuated from Wuhan, the Chinese city at the centre of a new...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly