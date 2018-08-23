You are here
COMMENTARY
Democratising healthcare with tech
While tech has helped level the playing field for patients now than ever before, safety and accuracy are of paramount importance
TECHNOLOGY has always been a driving force behind the evolution of healthcare. For decades, the medical technology (medtech) industry has been pioneering innovative solutions for patient diagnosis, monitoring and treatment, from developing life-changing artificial heart valves and prosthetic
