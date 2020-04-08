You are here

Home > Consumer

Deprived of customers, UK farmers throw away milk

Wed, Apr 08, 2020 - 7:11 AM

rk_milkman_080420.jpg
Deprived of customers such as supermarkets, restaurants and schools due to the coronavirus outbreak and resulting lockdown, British farmers are throwing away thousands of litres of milk.
PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] Deprived of customers such as supermarkets, restaurants and schools due to the coronavirus outbreak and resulting lockdown, British farmers are throwing away thousands of litres of milk.

Coffee shops and office blocks, also shut because of Covid-19, are no longer receiving their early morning deliveries, although there has been a hike in the amount of milk being dropped off at people's homes in time for breakfast, according to the publication FarmingUK.

Dairy farmer Robert Mallett, based in Wiltshire, western England, recently tweeted about dumping "17,000 litres down the drain", while Winterdale Cheesemakers, based in the southeast of the country, showed a video of discarded milk flowing rapidly from a pipe.

"Rough times for artisan cheesemakers... but now the devastation continues - our milk was not collected today and sadly ends up down the drain and on top of that we have still not been paid for February's milk!!," added Mr Winterdale.

And going forward, producers can expect to be paid less.

SEE ALSO

US set to pump more funds into small business loans

Freshways, one of the largest milk wholesalers in Britain, is already slashing the prices it is prepared to offer to farmers.

Dairy analysts Ian Potter Associates said "there is suddenly oceans of surplus milk desperately trying to find a home".

"The milk market has all changed very quickly," it added in a recent client note. "The panic buying of dairy products with retailers restricting milk purchases has reversed as demand plummeted."

While "stockpiling has stopped and consumers freezers are full of milk and dairy products", it noted also that "restaurants, pubs, hospitality businesses have been rushing to offload unwanted stock and cancelling orders".

GOVERNMENT HELP? 

The Royal Association of British Dairy Farmers on Tuesday called on the government "to help fund a short-term financial support scheme for dairy farmers whose businesses have been severely affected as a result of coronavirus and to avert a larger crisis in the industry".

About 300 dairy farmers, together producing around one million litres of milk daily, could be eligible for reimbursement, the Association said.

Tom Tugendhat, an MP for the ruling Conservative party, has described the treatment of UK farmers generally as "appalling", putting pressure on the government to act.

The National Farmers Union meanwhile on Tuesday voiced concern about there being a lack of workers for the next harvests.

"Growers that rely on seasonal workers to grow, pick and pack our fresh fruit, veg and flowers are extremely concerned about the impact coronavirus restrictions may have on their ability to recruit this critical workforce this season," said NFU Vice-President Tom Bradshaw.

It is a concern repeated abroad, with asparagus producers in France and strawberry farmers in Spain recently speaking out.

AFP

Consumer

Editor's letter: Delivering with your support

Suppliers struggle to meet soaring demand for takeaway food packaging

Britain's supermarkets wrestle with coronavirus demand conundrum

Grow your own: Urban farming flourishes in coronavirus lockdowns

Hit by coronavirus, Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot seek to boost cash before merger

Britain's supermarkets wrestle with coronavirus demand conundrum

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 8, 2020 07:08 AM
Government & Economy

Ecuador ex-president sentenced to 8 years for corruption: prosecutor

[QUITO] Former Ecuador president Rafael Correa was sentenced in absentia to eight years in prison for corruption...

Apr 8, 2020 07:06 AM
Energy & Commodities

US pushes back on call by Opec+ to join big oil output cuts

[LONDON] Saudi Arabia, Russia and allied oil producers will agree to deep cuts to their crude output at talks this...

Apr 8, 2020 07:01 AM
Government & Economy

US set to pump more funds into small business loans

[WASHINGTON] US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Tuesday he is asking Congress to reinforce a new small...

Apr 8, 2020 06:58 AM
Garage

WeWork sues Japan's SoftBank for backing out of deal

[WASHINGTON] Office-sharing giant WeWork on Tuesday sued SoftBank claiming the Japan-based technology investment...

Apr 8, 2020 06:55 AM
Technology

Internet overseers seek crackdown on coronavirus website scams

[SAN FRANCISCO] The agency that oversees online addresses on Tuesday called for those issuing website address to...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.