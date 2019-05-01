You are here

Home > Consumer

Dior lights up Marrakech with fashion show and floating candles

Wed, May 01, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190501_DIOR2_3768543.jpg
French label Christian Dior crisscrossed cultures and continents at its first fashion show in Morocco on Monday, with beaded dresses and patterned prints taking centre stage.
PHOTO: REUTERS

BT_20190501_DIOR2_3768543.jpg
(Above) Dior's creative chief Maria Grazia Chiuri.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Marrakech, Morocco

AROUND an enormous outdoor runway lit with dozens of floating tealights, French label Christian Dior crisscrossed cultures and continents at its first fashion show in Morocco on Monday, with beaded dresses and patterned prints taking centre stage.

The "Cruise" Collection - hosted outside the usual fashion week calendar, but which is an important source of sales - drew stars including actresses Lupita Nyong'o and Shailene Woodley to Marrakech for the extravaganza.

As night fell over the city's 16th century El Badi Palace and its pool and gardens, models - some wearing bandanas - showcased flowing gowns in maroon or black alongside patterned styles in fabrics from the Ivory Coast, fashioned into the brand's trademark cinched suit jackets.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Unusually for the French label, it commissioned an Abidjan-based firm to manufacture the cloth, which in its most elaborate form is printed on two sides, and which featured Toile de Jouy-style figures and landscapes Dior is renowned for.

"You're really speaking about the human touch here, like in couture," Dior's creative chief Maria Grazia Chiuri said in an interview in Paris ahead of the show. The fabrics, found across West Africa and showcasing symbols that are sometimes used as a form of language, had inspired the collection, she added.

Designers Pathe Ouedraogo - or Pathe'O, from Burkina Faso, who is known for dressing Nelson Mandela - and Grace Wales Bonner, a British artist, also worked with Dior on pieces for the show, among other collaborators. "It helps us to have a different point of view," Ms Chiuri said, adding that fashion was shifting from a time when it "spoke only with a small audience".

"The way you can speak about the silhouette, the relationship between the dress and the body, and about how you represent yourself, if you see this argument only from one point of view, I don't think it's believable today." LVMH-owned Dior and other luxury brands are increasingly turning to elaborate or far-flung catwalk displays to emphasise their Cruise ranges, which tend to have a longer shelf life in store than other collections.

With the Marrakech show, Dior also paid homage to the late Yves Saint Laurent, who took on the brand's creative reigns in the late 1950s and was inspired by North Africa throughout his career.

A museum dedicated to the designer, who went on to found his own label, opened in Marrakech in 2017. REUTERS

Consumer

Dairy sales lift F&N's Q2 profit to S$35.9m

Burger King's Impossible Whopper is bad news for small eateries

Keeping everything in-house has become archaic

Cheese fans raise a stink over plans for pasteurised camembert

SingPost mustn't let US debacle douse its e-commerce ambition

Privacy concerns made Apple pull parental control apps

Editor's Choice

May 1, 2019
Banking & Finance

Savings hacks for millennials and more

May 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Collapse of Hillview, Joo Chiat projects stokes fears of more small developers going bust

BT_20190501_ABSTAR1_3768780.jpg
May 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

StarHub wasn't dragged to the altar by Temasek, CEO says

Most Read

1 Singapore closer to becoming Asia's debt restructuring hub
2 Combing through Hyflux's 'no haircut' plan
3 USD/SGD extreme low volatility could lead to explosive price action
4 honestbee may face tough search for buyer
5 DBS Q1 profit up 9% to S$1.65b on 'healthy business momentum', higher net interest margin

Must Read

May 1, 2019
Banking & Finance

Savings hacks for millennials and more

May 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Collapse of Hillview, Joo Chiat projects stokes fears of more small developers going bust

BT_20190501_CHEVRON_3768802.jpg
May 1, 2019
Real Estate

Oxley confirms S$1.025b sale of Chevron House

May 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Work trends change, but a strong labour movement still crucial

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening