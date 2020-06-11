You are here

Home > Consumer

Disney eyes July restart for California theme parks

Thu, Jun 11, 2020 - 7:34 AM

nz_disneyland_110640.jpg
Disneyland in California announced plans on Wednesday to reopen next month - but at "significantly limited" capacity, and with no opportunities to hug Mickey Mouse or high-five Donald Duck for the time being.
PHOTO: AFP

[LOS ANGELES] Disneyland in California announced plans on Wednesday to reopen next month - but at "significantly limited" capacity, and with no opportunities to hug Mickey Mouse or high-five Donald Duck for the time being.

Under the plans, which still require government approval, the resort near Los Angeles, which includes Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, would welcome visitors back beginning July 11.

Disneyland is the world's second-most visited theme park, drawing tens of thousands of visitors each day, but not since closing in mid-March.

The move comes on the heels of the successful reopening of Shanghai Disneyland last month, and follows a similar timetable to the restart of Disney World in Florida, which has already received government approval.

Theme parks provide a significant portion of the Mouse House's revenue. Last month, Disney said the division's quarterly operating income fell 58 per cent from a year earlier, largely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

SEE ALSO

Disney World in Florida reopens, sans rides; masked customers can shop, dine

When the California parks reopen, all guests will need to book reservations in advance, and social distancing measures mean no parades or "nighttime spectaculars" until a later date.

"While character meet-and-greets will be temporarily unavailable, characters will be in the parks in new ways to entertain and delight guests," Disney said in a statement.

Hotels at the site would reopen the following week under the plan.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Behind IRs' shutdowns, teams work feverishly to prepare for reopening

Acrylic table shields go up at Thomson Plaza food court

Starbucks sees US$3.2b virus hit, plans new cafe format

Adidas pledges to hire more black and Latino staff

Zara owner Inditex books first quarterly loss as lockdowns shut stores

ComfortDelGro unit to trial acrylic shields on foodcourt tables in Thomson Plaza

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 11, 2020 07:35 AM
Government & Economy

Raising speech fears, Zoom briefly shuts account over Tiananmen

[WASHINGTON] Zoom said on Wednesday that it had temporarily shut down a US account of activists who met to mark the...

Jun 11, 2020 06:52 AM
Life & Culture

JK Rowling says she is survivor of sexual assault

[LONDON] Harry Potter author JK Rowling revealed on Wednesday she has been a victim of domestic abuse and...

Jun 11, 2020 06:49 AM
Government & Economy

North Korea says US has no standing to comment on inter-Korean affairs: KCNA

[SEOUL] North Korea on Thursday said the United States has no standing to comment on inter-Korean affairs, and said...

Jun 11, 2020 06:47 AM
Government & Economy

Trump says to restart rallies in Oklahoma, Florida, Arizona, North Carolina

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he will launch rallies soon in four states, including the...

Jun 11, 2020 06:45 AM
Government & Economy

George Floyd's brother implores US Congress to act on police reform

[WASHINGTON] The brother of George Floyd, whose killing by police sparked worldwide protests against racism, made an...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.