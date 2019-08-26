You are here

Home > Consumer

Disney to launch 25 stores inside Target nationwide on Oct 4

Mon, Aug 26, 2019 - 2:38 PM

AK_dsn_2608.jpg
Walt Disney Co and Target Corp announced a collaboration on Sunday that will open 25 Disney stores inside select Target locations nationwide on Oct 4, with plans for 40 additional sites by October next year.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] Walt Disney Co and Target Corp announced a collaboration on Sunday that will open 25 Disney stores inside select Target locations nationwide on Oct 4, with plans for 40 additional sites by October next year.

Disney said in a statement that the "shop-in-shop" would feature an array of more than 450 items from the company, including more than 100 products previously only available at its locations.

Disney stores will launch inside Target in major cities such as Philadelphia, Denver and Chicago. The company has stand-alone stores, but has closed its locations in West Virginia and Florida this year.

Target, in a separate announcement on Sunday, said it would open a store at Flamingo Crossings Town Center in Florida at the western entrance of the Walt Disney World Resort in 2021.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We believe the combination of Disney's unmatched entertainment and storytelling with our omni-channel retail platform will create inspiring and unique experiences for our guests," Brian Cornell, chairman and chief executive officer at Target, said in a statement.

"This collaboration reflects the strength of our platforms and assets to create value for guests and growth for both companies beyond the traditional retail model," he added.

Guests can browse and purchase Disney store specialty merchandise from Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars, at select Target locations, the Target statement said.

The Disney store at Target will operated by the latter, with the "shop-in-shop" layout having an average of 750 square feet, located inside Target stores adjacent to children's clothing and toys.

The Target announcement came after the company beat expectations for earnings and raised its full-year outlook, as its investments in same-day delivery and pickup services increased traffic to its website and stores.

Led since 2014 by retail-industry veteran mR Cornell, Target has bounced back from a slide three years ago that saw its margins drop, prompting a rethink that has seen it remodel hundreds of stores each year.

Disney reported a steeper earnings decline than Wall Street expected, as the company poured money into its ambitious plunge into streaming media and began folding in assets purchased from Twenty-First Century Fox.

 

REUTERS

Consumer

Spanish beer isn’t flowing and Brexit is part of the problem

Cityneon bags investment from Singapore's EDBI; to open new creative office here

Costco bets on global appetite for first Chinese store

Australia to block Internet domains hosting extremist content during terror attacks

Cloud gaming faces challenges as Google prepares launch

Companies file suit in Canada challenging new rules to lower drug prices

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_260819_2.jpg
Aug 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hong Kong turmoil may re-route some IPOs to Singapore

BP_health_260819_6.jpg
Aug 26, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore healthtech startups attract US$105m in 2018

BP_Vietnam_260819_5.jpg
Aug 26, 2019
ASEAN Business

Vietnam to see strong growth in 2019, unlikely to face US tariffs: reports

Must Read

Aug 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturing output dips 0.4% in July, beating forecasts

BP_SG_260819_2.jpg
Aug 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hong Kong turmoil may re-route some IPOs to Singapore

GCB at 7 Chestnut Crescent.jpg
Aug 26, 2019
Real Estate

Bukit Panjang GCB up for auction with S$9m asking price

Aug 26, 2019
Stocks

Singapore share index tumbles 1.44% to 3,065.71 at Monday's open on trade fears

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly