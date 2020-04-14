You are here

Home > Consumer

Disney World plans to furlough 43,000 workers

The action comes after the Florida attraction closed last month because of the Covid-19 pandemic
Tue, Apr 14, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Anaheim

WALT Disney World in Florida plans to furlough about 43,000 workers after it closed last month because of the coronavirus pandemic, the company and a union coalition representing the workers said.

In mid-March, Disney theme parks worldwide closed, including Disney World in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California.

The furloughs, which are set to begin on April 19, were part of an agreement between Disney World and the Service Trades Council Union, a collection of six unions representing the 43,000 workers at the theme park resort in Florida.

"This is a decision that the union doesn't like," Eric Clinton, president of Unite Here Local 362, said on Saturday in a Facebook Live announcement. "However, it's within the company's right to lay off and furlough employees in this situation."

SEE ALSO

Coronavirus hits another SoftBank star as Oyo furloughs thousands of workers

He noted that a furlough generally would have an end date but in this case it does not because of the uncertainties about when the coronavirus crisis will end.

The workers, who are expected to be called back to their jobs, will be able to keep their health benefits during the furlough period. Also, they will not lose their seniority or have their pay reduced, Mr Clinton said on Sunday. The workers earn US$13 to US$20 an hour, he said.

The union represents employees, known as cast members, in various jobs, including as theme park attendants, custodians, vacation planners, housekeepers, bus drivers and monorail workers. "Anything service-related," Mr Clinton said.

The employees will be immediately eligible to enroll in state unemployment benefits. The company has agreed to provide members who have health care benefits with free health care for a year.

Walt Disney World, which includes Animal Kingdom, the Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios and Epcot theme parks, employs about 77,000 people, according to the union. Disney World draws an average of more than 52 million visitors a year.

In a statement on Sunday, the company confirmed the furlough agreement with the union.

"We are pleased to have reached an agreement with the Service Trades Council Union that will maintain members' health insurance benefits coverage, educational support and additional employee assistance programs during a temporary furlough effective on April 19," the statement said. NYTIMES

Consumer

Apple plans iPad-like design for next iPhone, smaller HomePod

Where have 140 million Dutch tulips gone? Crushed by the coronavirus

Publicis to slash costs, dividend as coronavirus hurts Q1 sales

Amazon to add 75,000 more jobs amid coronavirus pandemic

With plastic sheets, Japan's convenience stores target social distancing

Small chloroquine study halted over risk of fatal heart complications

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 14, 2020 12:35 AM
Consumer

Publicis to slash costs, dividend as coronavirus hurts Q1 sales

[PARIS] Publicis said on Monday it planned to slash costs by US$545 million by cutting management pay and halving...

Apr 14, 2020 12:01 AM
Government & Economy

Record 386 new Covid-19 cases in S’pore; 65-year-old Singaporean is 9th person to die from virus

[SINGAPORE] Singapore reported a record 386 new cases of Covid-19 infection on Monday (April 13), of which 280 are...

Apr 13, 2020 11:41 PM
Consumer

Amazon to add 75,000 more jobs amid coronavirus pandemic

[SEATTLE] Amazon.com said on Monday it plans to hire 75,000 more people for jobs ranging from warehouse staff to...

Apr 13, 2020 11:03 PM
Government & Economy

Locust invasion creates food crisis for 1 million Ethiopians: UN

[ADDIS ABABA] Swarms of locusts in Ethiopia have damaged 200,000 hectares of cropland and driven around a million...

Apr 13, 2020 10:42 PM
Transport

Ford expects US$600m Q1 loss due to coronavirus

[DETROIT] Ford Motor said on Monday it expects to post a pre-tax loss of about US$600 million for the first quarter...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.