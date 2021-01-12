You are here

Disneyland to become mass vaccination site in Orange County, California

Tue, Jan 12, 2021 - 4:11 PM

Walt Disney's Disneyland, which has remained closed since March, will become the first large site to provide Covid-19 vaccinations in Orange County, California, government officials announced late on Monday.
[BENGALURU] Walt Disney's Disneyland, which has remained closed since March, will become the first large site to provide Covid-19 vaccinations in Orange County, California, government officials announced late on Monday.

Disneyland will be the first Super Point-of-Dispensing (POD) sites in the county and become operational later this week, the district officials said in a statement.

"The Disneyland Resort, the largest employer in the heart of Orange County, has stepped up to host the county's first Super POD site - undertaking a monumental task in our vaccination distribution process," said acting chairman Andrew Do, Orange County Supervisor, representing the First District.

The county will announce additional Super POD sites as agreements are finalised.

"Disneyland Resort is proud to help support Orange County and the City of Anaheim with the use of our property, and we are grateful for all of their efforts to combat Covid-19," Pamela Hymel, chief medical officer of Disney Parks, said in an emailed statement.

REUTERS

