You are here
THE BROAD VIEW
Don't blame the economy, could be just poor service
When desultory retail assistants make customers vote with their feet, an entire industry suffers
WHEN business is bad, no one talks about the service. But poor service is a serious shortcoming when it leads to customers voting with their feet, which then hits the bottom line. I had a memorable shopping trip in December at shoe shop Cole Haan. Footwear from the 91-year-old US company,
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg