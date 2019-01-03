You are here

Home > Consumer

Drugmaker Bristol-Myers Squibb to buy Celgene in US$74b deal

Thu, Jan 03, 2019 - 9:50 PM

[NEW YORK] The buyout will see Bristol-Myers shareholders own about 69 per cent of the merged company, with 31 per cent going to Celgene shareholders, according to the statement.

The new specialty firm will focus on treating people with serious conditions including cancer, offering nine products with "more than $1 billion in annual sales," the companies said.

Under the agreement Celgene shareholders will receive one Bristol-Myers Squibb share along with US$50 in cash for each Celgene share, the statement said.

Early US trading saw Bristol-Myers shares drop nearly 15 per cent to US$44.75 - while the New Jersey-based Celgene spiked 32 per cent to hit US$87.40.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In announcing the merger Bristol-Myers Squibb noted "significant potential for growth in the core disease areas of oncology, immunology and inflammation and cardiovascular disease."

"Together with Celgene, we are creating an innovative biopharma leader, with leading franchises and a deep and broad pipeline that will drive sustainable growth and deliver new options for patients across a range of serious diseases," said Bristol-Myers Squibb Chairman and CEO Giovanni Caforio in the statement.

Caforio will continue to serve in those capacities, while two members of Celgene's board will hold spots on Bristol-Myers Squibb's board of directors.

AFP

Consumer

Carousell snags ex-SPH deputy marketing chief, ex-RedMart COO to boost SE Asia operations

Chinese coffee startup Luckin plans to open 2,500 stores this year

Tourists flee Thai islands as Tropical Storm Pabuk looms

Giving up beef could reduce diet-related deaths by 5%: World Economic Forum

Selling drugs is no longer a free lunch in China

Barbie will soon be 60 - and is still going strong

Editor's Choice

BP_SINGAPORE_030119_1.jpg
Jan 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Q4 growth dips to 2.2%; all eyes on Budget boost

BP_SGprivate_030119_2.jpg
Jan 3, 2019
Real Estate

Marginal home price growth expected for 2019

BP_CapitaLand_030119_4.jpg
Jan 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

China's dismal PMI triggers mixed trading among S-chips

Most Read

1 Kim uses New Year's address to warn Trump
2 Charles & Keith buys S$60m building next to HQ in Tai Seng Link
3 Manhattan home prices fall under US$1m for the first time since 2015
4 Wide range of STI forecasts reveals hazy outlook in 2019
5 Keppel Corp sees potential in Asia property sector

Must Read

doc73h69wdjsbq1ai0zbh6x_doc6zowynm7iuhxefb015y.jpg
Jan 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore's manufacturing activity eases for the 4th straight month in December

doc73h4e5uf0hjha61b6x6_doc714z11ycdkp1bppv14y7.jpg
Jan 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

AK_HDB_0301.jpg
Jan 3, 2019
Real Estate

Bigger drop in HDB resale flats sold in December from cooling measures

Jan 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Deloitte's Budget ideas: sugar tax, green incentives, startup-friendly tax regime

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening