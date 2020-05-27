You are here

Drugmaker Sanofi to raise over US$11b via sale of Regeneron shares

Wed, May 27, 2020 - 2:49 PM

Sanofi will raise over US$11 billion from the sale of 21.6 million shares in its US partner Regeneron, the French drugmaker said on Wednesday, adding it would use the proceeds for innovation and general growth.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[PARIS] Sanofi will raise over US$11 billion from the sale of 21.6 million shares in its US partner Regeneron, the French drugmaker said on Wednesday, adding it would use the proceeds for innovation and general growth.

Earlier this week, Regeneron had said it would repurchase about US$5 billion of its shares directly from Sanofi, without altering their over-a-decade-long partnership.

Sanofi is selling the Regeneron shares at US$515 per share - a discount of around 5.5 per cent to Regeneron's closing price of US$545.21 on May 26, and raising gross proceeds of US$11.1 billion.

Sanofi will continue to own about 400,000 shares of Regeneron's common stock.

Sanofi could end up raising US$11.7 billion, if the underwriters on the deal exercise their option to buy up a further 1.2 million Regeneron shares.

iX Biopharma taps growing trend in telemedicine to supply medication

The collaboration between Sanofi and Regeneron dates back to 2003 and has resulted in five approved treatments to date - including eczema drug Dupixent - with additional candidates in clinical development.

Investment banks Bank of America Securities, Goldman Sachs, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley worked on Sanofi's Regeneron stake sale.

REUTERS

May 27, 2020 02:49 PM
