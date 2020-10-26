You are here

Home > Consumer

Dunkin' Brands says it's in talks to be acquired by Inspire

Mon, Oct 26, 2020 - 11:58 AM

af_dunkin_261020.jpg
Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, parent company of coffee-and-donuts chain Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins, said it's in talks to be acquired by private equity-backed Inspire Brands.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, parent company of coffee-and-donuts chain Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins, said it's in talks to be acquired by private equity-backed Inspire Brands.

The New York Times reported the talks earlier, saying Inspire will take Dunkin' private at US$106.50 a share, citing two people with knowledge of the negotiations who weren't identified. The deal - valued at US$8.8 billion - could be announced as soon as Monday, the newspaper added. The price is a 20per cent premium over Friday's closing price, when the company had a market capitalisation of US$7.3 billion.

"Dunkin' Brands confirms that it has held preliminary discussions to be acquired by Inspire Brands," Karen Raskopf, a Dunkin' spokeswoman, said in a statement, declining to offer further details and cautioned that there's is no certainty an agreement will be reached.

Shares of Dunkin' Brands have more than doubled since March on investor optimism that its mobile ordering app and loyalty program boosted sales during the pandemic. The Canton, Massachusetts-based company dropped the word "Donuts" from its name in 2018, signaling its broadened focus on beverages. The stock traded at 34 times earnings, lower than the median multiple of 37 for the industry, according to data compiled by Bloomberg News.

The number of coffee shops in the US is shrinking for the first time in nine years as sales plunge and Covid-19 forces the industry to rethink its business. While that's helped Dunkin' and other coffee-serving chains such as Starbucks Corp and even McDonald's Corp gain ground at the expense of independent outlets, it's not enough keep all its stores operating.

SEE ALSO

Coca-Cola European agrees to buy Coca-Cola Amatil for A$9.23b

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The US will have 25,307 outlets specializing in coffee or tea at the end of 2020, down 7.3 per cent from a year earlier in the first decline since 2011, according to estimates by research firm Euromonitor International. Annual sales are expected to plunge 12per cent to US$24.7 billion.

Dunkin' said in July it expects to close about 800 US locations permanently this year as part of a "real estate portfolio rationalization." Comparable-store sales have been improving in July, Dunkin' said, but they remain in the "low-single digits" for stores of both key brands at the time.

Inspire Brands, the owner of Buffalo Wild Wings and Jimmy John's, is backed by the Atlanta-based private equity firm Roark Capital. In April, Roark made a US$200 million investment in Cheesecake Factory Inc.

In 2005, Dunkin' Brands was sold by Pernod Ricard to a group of buyers including Bain Capital, the Carlyle Group and Thomas H Lee Partners for US$2.4 billion. It was taken public in an initial public offering in 2011.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Malaysia's Mr DIY recoups sharp early losses in market debut

Singaporeans stuck on island turn to private jets, daycations

Coca-Cola European agrees to buy Coca-Cola Amatil for A$9.23b

Ahead of RM1.5b IPO, Mr DIY sets sights on growing Malaysia footprint

Canary Islands reopens for tourism even with virus surging in Spain

Coca-Cola European Partners in talks to buy Coca-Cola Amatil

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 26, 2020 12:42 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysian PM faces calls to quit after failed bid for emergency rule

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin faced calls to resign on Monday as doubts swirled over the...

Oct 26, 2020 12:39 PM
Government & Economy

'Please resign,' Thai opposition tells PM at protest debate

[BANGKOK] Thailand's biggest opposition party called on Monday for Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha to resign, as...

Oct 26, 2020 11:50 AM
Energy & Commodities

Singapore government launches S$49m fund for low-carbon energy solutions

THE Singapore government on Monday launched a S$49 million research fund to support research, development and...

Oct 26, 2020 11:48 AM
Government & Economy

In 2020, homegrown US disinformation surpasses Russian effort

[WASHINGTON] Russia's coordinated effort to nudge Americans toward voting for Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential...

Oct 26, 2020 11:42 AM
Stocks

Asia: Markets mixed as US stimulus remains elusive

[HONG KONG] Asian markets were mixed on Monday with traders increasingly pessimistic that US lawmakers will pass a...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Keppel, Oxley, Top Glove, GL, Q&M Dental

What does Kwek Leng Peck's resignation mean for CDL's share price?

Lower-income hit hardest by Covid-19, as better off still buying stocks, homes, cars

Singapore stocks open flat amid cautious trading

Singaporeans stuck on island turn to private jets, daycations

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for