Electrolux sees continued boost from stay-at-home trend after Q4 profit beat

[STOCKHOLM] Sweden's Electrolux posted higher than forecast fourth-quarter profits on Tuesday and said it expected the strong consumer demand seen in recent months due to the pandemic to remain to some extent in the first half of 2021.

Operating profit at Europe's biggest home appliances maker rose to 2.5 billion crowns (S$400 million) from a year-earlier 960 million. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had on average forecast a 2.34 billion crown profit.

Electrolux, which in March spun off its unit Electrolux Professional, proposed a dividend of eight crowns per share for 2020, up from seven crowns for 2019 and in line with expectations.

The rival of US Whirlpool said a continued stay-at-home trend due to Covid-19 combined with low inventories at retailers meant demand was likely to be higher in the first half of 2021 compared with the same period in 2020.

It said it expected higher prices to compensate for raw material headwinds in 2021.

