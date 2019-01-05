Employment dispute claims can now be filed online

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
FROM Jan 7, people involved in an employment dispute will be able to file their claims online instead of having to go to the State Courts.
They may also be able to resolve their disputes on the go, through new online negotiation and mediation services.
These moves
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg