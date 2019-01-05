You are here

Employment dispute claims can now be filed online

Sat, Jan 05, 2019 - 5:50 AM

FROM Jan 7, people involved in an employment dispute will be able to file their claims online instead of having to go to the State Courts.
FROM Jan 7, people involved in an employment dispute will be able to file their claims online instead of having to go to the State Courts.

They may also be able to resolve their disputes on the go, through new online negotiation and mediation services.

These moves

