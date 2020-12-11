You are here

Ericsson files patent lawsuit against Samsung in US

Fri, Dec 11, 2020 - 3:31 PM

Ericsson said on Friday it has filed a lawsuit in the United States against Samsung for alleged violations of contractual commitments to negotiate in good faith and to license patents.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Ericsson said on Friday it has filed a lawsuit in the United States against Samsung for alleged violations of contractual commitments to negotiate in good faith and to license patents.

Delayed royalty payments from unlicensed periods and potential costs of litigation may impact Ericsson's operating income by 1 billion Swedish crowns (S$158.3 million) to 1.5 billion per quarter beginning in the first quarter 2021, the company said.

