You are here

Home > Consumer

EU locked in 'long battle' against Chinese fraud

Tue, Sep 03, 2019 - 10:24 PM

doc76y2qm3hmzl1j601pm60_doc76y0agudqb61b2q1i2wt.jpg
"The biggest, most worrying border is between China and your home," said Ernesto Bianchi(L), head of the investigations directorate in the EU's anti-fraud office OLAF that tackles customs fraud and counterfeit goods.
EPA

[BRUSSELS] Europe's "long battle" against fake goods from China has become even more difficult with the upsurge in online shopping, where fraudulent and often dangerous products were being sold, an EU official said Tuesday.

"The biggest, most worrying border is between China and your home," said Ernesto Bianchi, head of the investigations directorate in the EU's anti-fraud office OLAF that tackles customs fraud and counterfeit goods.

Mr Bianchi, speaking at a news conference summing up OLAF's work last year, was quick to point out however that he was referring to "gangs of fraudsters" in China, and not China itself.

"They are affected as we are also" by fraud, he said, noting that criminal organisations often used the same trade channels to smuggle unwanted toxic waste from the West into China.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

OLAF has had successes blocking shoddy Chinese ripoffs - including a five-million-euro (S$7.6-million) shipment of counterfeit shampoo seized earlier this year with the help of Colombian and Mexican authorities.

But Mr Bianchi said investigators were caught in a constant cat-and-mouse game with criminal groups which adapted quickly against law enforcement.

Of all the counterfeit products coming out of China, pesticides made from toxic chemicals "are the most scary of them all," he said, jeopardising the health of humans - and also of bees, threatening whole ecosystems.

The rise of internet shopping has added an extra level of complication, not only for the fight against fake goods but also for cracking down on customs duty evasion.

While OLAF already has its hands full tracking and stopping big cargoes of illicit shipments, the explosion of online sales - from for instance Amazon or its Chinese rival Alibaba - has made sleuthing even more difficult.

"We think the fraud pattern has shifted to e-commerce," Mr Bianchi said.

Internet titans are already in the EU's sights for antitrust and data breaches, with Amazon and Google both fined for breaking European rules.

AFP

Consumer

Czech craft beer makers brew for Brexit

Zara seeks to distance brand from HK protest controversy

Netflix’s budget Indian rival eyes original shows for profits

K-Pop and Kimchi: Tokyo's 'Little Seoul' shrugs off spat

BreadTalk to buy food-court operator Food Junction for S$80m

Japan's retailers hasten to prepare for consumption tax hike

Editor's Choice

nz_hotel_030919.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore hotel rates, bookings surge in July; stronger H2 expected

BT_20190903_PGRAFF3DSUP_3881048.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Raffles Education boss says signed note a 'friendly agreement' and not meant for court use

nz_dbs_030923.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS to launch ETF portfolios for retail investors

Must Read

IMG_1257.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Garage

Shopee opens new HQ building at Science Park to house up to 3,000 staff

doc76xzadmintglp0n9f4x_doc73py7ky0s3t11ezrl2dw.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

nz_atms_060812_0.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Banking & Finance

New digital banks no major threat to Singapore’s Big 3: Fitch Ratings

Sep 3, 2019
Banking & Finance

Allianz Global Investors unveils thematic fund for Singapore retail investors

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly