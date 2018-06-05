You are here

Home > Consumer

EU looks into extending dumping duties on Chinese bicycles

Tue, Jun 05, 2018 - 12:08 AM

file6u759yjhnv6ukq4a9p2.jpg
The European Union opened an investigation on Monday into whether to extend anti-dumping duties on Chinese bicycles, after European makers said they feared an influx of Asian imports could destroy their industry.

[BRUSSELS] The European Union opened an investigation on Monday into whether to extend anti-dumping duties on Chinese bicycles, after European makers said they feared an influx of Asian imports could destroy their industry.

European manufacturers asked in March for a five-year extension to EU duties on the bikes that were due to expire on Wednesday.

A series of EU anti-dumping cases has increased trade tensions between Brussels and Beijing at a time when both are facing protectionist measures from Washington.

The bicycle tariffs - in place since 1993 and currently at a rate of 48.5 per cent - also cover Indonesia, the Philippines and other states, on suspicion that Chinese bikes are being shipped via them.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

They will now stay in place until the EU finishes its investigation, a process that will take up to 15 months, the bloc's official journal said.

The European Bicycle Manufacturers Association (EBMA) urged European Commission officials to act, saying Chinese manufacturers would massively ramp up imports into the bloc if the restrictions were lifted.

They argued that similar moves had already wiped out local bicycle producers in the United States and Japan.

The association says Chinese prices for energy, metal and chemicals are distorted and that international benchmarks should be used to calculate a fair price for Chinese bicycles.

It also points to Chinese data showing that Chinese-made bicycle exports to the European Union increased by 15 per cent last year to 1.66 million units despite the duties, while EU bicycle sales fell by 6 per cent.

The Commission is also investigating Chinese electric bicycles following a complaint brought by the EBMA.

Taiwan's Giant, one of the world's largest bicycle makers with factories in China, has been involved in both cases. It won a legal challenge in December 2017 to have import duties for it to be annulled.

REUTERS

Consumer

Richemont sells luxury leather bagmaker Lancel to Piquadro

Richemont sells luxury leather bagmaker Lancel to Piquadro

Grab partners Cargo to let riders buy snacks, beauty products during rides

LVMH's Antoine Arnault takes up group image as heirs flex muscle

Penny-pinching drinkers fuel higher alcohol products in Japan

Penny-pinching drinkers fuel higher alcohol products in Japan

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_040618_2.jpg
Jun 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX RegCo says director watchlist not permanent

BT_20180604_JLGOJEK_3459142.jpg
Jun 4, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore VC Openspace hails ride with Go-Jek

BT_20180604_JLGREEN_3457530.jpg
Jun 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Emerging markets must navigate ESG trade-offs, says analyst

Most Read

1 The Grab effect
2 Two Serangoon condos garner healthy first-weekend sales
3 Hunt for Trump-Kim venue leads to old Singapore pirate hangout
4 Penny-stock crash case to proceed to trial
5 CapitaLand group CEO to retire on Dec 31
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

file6xsgrps1yw11fxf605nz.jpg
Jun 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore’s PMI eases a notch in May, but still in expansionary mode

file70fiodnxxb5gj2bv71s.jpg
Jun 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jun 4, 2018
Banking & Finance

Investors can invest in Temasek's first retail bond to boost retirement income: Ho Ching

Jun 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Asiatic Group responds to open letter from minority shareholder

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening