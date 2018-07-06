Family member of OG founder in court for harassing husband of alleged lover

Mr Kelvin Liu Chin Chan (above) was accused of sending public servant Desmond Tay harassing messages and photographs intended to belittle and cause distress to him.

A MAN who is related to department store OG's founder has been brought to court on charges of harassing the husband of a woman who was his alleged lover in 2016.

Kelvin Liu Chin Chan, who is married, faces charges of harassment brought by public servant Desmond Tay, who took the stand on Friday to accuse Liu of harassing him with text messages and photographs intended to belittle and cause distress to him.

It was revealed in court that Liu is said to be the son of Madam Tay Pik Un, the daughter of late billionaire Mr Tay Tee Peng, who is the founder of OG department store.The Tay family is one of Singapore's richest and has made the Forbes list for their wealth.

During his testimony, Mr Tay said that he was contacted by Liu's wife on May 31, 2016. Liu's wife told Mr Tay that her husband and Mr Tay's wife, a Madam Lim, were having improper relations and were planning a trip to Hong Kong together in June that year.

Mr Tay then hired a private investigator to verify these claims and found out that his wife and Liu had travelled to Hong Kong from June 7 to 10 in 2016.

Later that month, Madam Lim denied she was cheating on Mr Tay. She asked Mr Tay to create a chat group with all four parties to clarify the issue. He did so and named the group "Confessions of Marco Polo".

In the chat group, Liu sent allegedly belittling and humiliating messages, calling Mr Tay an "idiot" and a "wayang king" to discredit his claims of adultery.

Mr Tay testified that he felt that Liu was being condescending by calling him "Des" as they were unacquainted with each other.

He also said that he felt mocked for his lack of wealth and knowledge when Liu questioned him about the legal requirements for adultery and told him to seek advice from lawyers from prominent firms.

Liu also once sent Mr Tay two photos- a topless picture of Mr Tay which was taken by Madam Lim in private, and a photo of a topless torso with the face obscured, believed by Mr Tay to be Liu himself.

Mr Tay said: "I think he wanted to let me know that he had something private of me and make me feel vulnerable.

"It felt like he was trying to say he's superior to me in physique which is why my wife is with him and not me," he added.

It was heard in court that Mr Tay's wife filed for a divorce in August 2016. Mr Tay filed a defence and counterclaim on the basis of adultery.

Liu is representing himself and will not be engaging a lawyer.

THE STRAITS TIMES