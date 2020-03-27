You are here

Home > Consumer

Fox News slammed for talking hair, nails during pandemic

Fri, Mar 27, 2020 - 7:04 AM

[WASHINGTON] A Fox News host sparked a firestorm of outrage on Thursday by voicing concern over how women are going to get their hair and nails done during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ainsley Earhardt was absolutely clear that she was talking about trivial everyday worries rather than the life-or-death issues which are of much larger import.

But that didn't stop a social media pile-on from critics who described her complaint about the frustrating side of lockdowns and social distancing as "vapid" and "vain."

"This is not a priority, but women have to get their hair done," Earhardt told viewers of US President Donald Trump's favorite conservative-leaning morning talk show, Fox and Friends.

"I saw someone tweet out, 'You're gonna see what real colour our hair is, because our roots are gonna grow in.'

SEE ALSO

Coronavirus pushes Zimbabwe to re-introduce use of US dollar

"All my friends are saying, you know, this is not a priority - people are dying and I realise that - but they can't get their nails done," she said.

One critic posted on Twitter that the segment was "a perfect distillation of Trump Republicanism" while another sneered at "rich white lady problems."

"Republicans are pro-life until they have to get their nails done. This genius is the poster child for why the entire world laughs at us," said another.

But some came to the defence of the 43-year-old mother-of-one, arguing that she was expressing legitimate concerns and suggesting that the criticism was sexist.

Others pointed out that Bernie Sanders's press secretary Briahna Joy Gray had made a similar complaint days earlier - while also underlining that there were bigger concerns.

Confirmed cases of the new coronavirus are accelerating in the United States, with more than 76,000 confirmed cases and 849 deaths.

The pandemic has shut down large swaths of the country, pushing the economy into a tailspin.

AFP

Consumer

Malls ordered to stop large group activities, implement crowd control

LMIRT closes 11 Indonesia malls to curb virus spread

Fake cures, risky rumours: The dangers of virus misinformation

World's hospitals are running out of vital rubber gloves

Malls to suspend all large group activities, implement crowd and queue control until April 30

Britain turns to Dyson for 10,000 ventilators to ramp up the coronavirus fight

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 27, 2020 07:06 AM
Government & Economy

Coronavirus pushes Zimbabwe to re-introduce use of US dollar

[HARARE] Zimbabwe has re-introduced the use of foreign currency for domestic transactions in what was seen as a bid...

Mar 27, 2020 07:02 AM
Government & Economy

EU leaders give Eurogroup two weeks for virus response

[BRUSSELS] EU leaders on Thursday gave the finance ministers of the 19-member eurozone single currency bloc two...

Mar 27, 2020 07:00 AM
Government & Economy

Spain virus toll passes 4,000 but death rate slows

[MADRID] Spain's coronavirus toll surged above 4,000 on Thursday but the increase in both fatalities and infections...

Mar 27, 2020 06:58 AM
Government & Economy

Italy's dead overwhelm morgues as virus toll tops 8,000

[BERGAMO, Italy] An overwhelmed Italian city at the heart of the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday sent more of its...

Mar 27, 2020 06:55 AM
Government & Economy

Merkel says Germany opposes 'coronabonds' in virus crisis

[BERLIN] Germany remains opposed to the idea of so-called "corona bonds" that would pool the debt of the 19 eurozone...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.