You are here

Home > Consumer

Fox tops profit, revenue estimates as cable earnings rise

Thu, Aug 09, 2018 - 6:55 AM

BP_FOX_090818_22.jpg
Twenty-First Century Fox Inc's quarterly profit and revenue topped Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, as the Rupert Murdoch-controlled media company earned higher fees from cable distributors.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Twenty-First Century Fox Inc's quarterly profit and revenue topped Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, as the Rupert Murdoch-controlled media company earned higher fees from cable distributors.

The results come as Fox prepares to sell the bulk of its film and TV assets to Walt Disney Co in a US$71 billion deal. The cash and stock transaction has already received approval from US regulators, but awaits approval from more than a dozen countries, including China and Russia and regulators from the European Union.

Revenue from Fox's cable division, home to the Fox News and FX channels, rose 13.8 per cent to US$4.93 billion in the fourth quarter ended June 30, accounting for more than half of overall revenue. Analysts on average had estimated US$4.88 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue at Fox's television unit, which houses Fox Broadcasting, climbed 13.9 per cent to US$1.14 billion, also exceeding financial analysts' estimates.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Fox's total revenue jumped 17.7 per cent to US$7.94 billion, comfortably above expectations of US$7.56 billion.

Net income attributable to shareholders increased to $920 million, from $476 million a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, Fox earned 57 cents per share, topping analysts' estimates of 54 cents. 

REUTERS

Consumer

New York Times to pass 4 million subscribers 'soon'

Singtel's Q1 earnings fall 6.6% on price wars in India, Indonesia

Six million shoppers a year expected to throng India's first Ikea store

Made in China since the Qing dynasty: Beijing shoemaker taps into the future

Ikea promises 'dreams' with first Indian store

Toshiba posts record quarterly profit on chip sale, outlook unclear

Editor's Choice

BP_infrastructure_090818_3.jpg
Aug 9, 2018
SME

Infrastructure gaps in region mean business for Singapore SMEs

BT_20180809_KRKWEK9_3527382.jpg
Aug 9, 2018
Real Estate

Latest cooling measures to bite harder than earlier ones: CDL

BT_20180809_LMXSING9_3527259.jpg
Aug 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel's Q1 earnings fall 6.6% on price wars in India, Indonesia

Most Read

1 ‘Too little too late’: bankruptcy booms among older Americans
2 Stocks to watch: OCBC, Keppel, Raffles Medical, Manulife US Reit, Sasseur Reit
3 Singapore banks brace for chill from mortgage slowdown
4 EZ-Link, You Technologies, Mastercard launch multi-currency mobile wallet with no fees
5 OCBC to re-price mortgages for gradual margin lift
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_infrastructure_090818_3.jpg
Aug 9, 2018
SME

Infrastructure gaps in region mean business for Singapore SMEs

BT_20180809_KRKWEK9_3527382.jpg
Aug 9, 2018
Real Estate

Latest cooling measures to bite harder than earlier ones: CDL

BP_CDL_090818_4.jpg
Aug 9, 2018
Real Estate

CDL gunning for recurring Ebitda of S$900m in 10 years

BP_pudong_090818_5.jpg
Aug 9, 2018
Government & Economy

The East Wind is blowing: SE Asian startups should target China

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening