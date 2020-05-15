Foxconn's Q1 profit tumbles almost 90% on coronavirus fallout

Get our introductory offer at only
[TAIPEI] Taiwan's Foxconn posted an almost 90 per cent drop in first-quarter profit on Friday, as the coronavirus pandemic disrupted production and hit demand from Apple and other major clients.
The world's largest contract electronics manufacturer reported net profit of T$2.1 billion (S$...
