You are here

Home > Consumer

Fraud inspectors tell French horsemeat trial unusual origin was red flag

Tue, Jan 29, 2019 - 6:51 AM

[PARIS] French anti-fraud inspectors testifying in the trial over a 2013 "horsemeat-for-beef" scandal told a court Monday that their suspicions were aroused at one processing plant by meat that was unusually cheap and from a country with "no cattle industry".

Two former executives from France and two Dutch traders face a range of serious fraud charges which could see them sentenced to up to ten years in jail over the alleged scam.

Millions of meals were recalled from supermarkets across Europe in 2013 after they were found to contain horsemeat and not beef.

On the trial's fourth day, French anti-fraud agency officials said they noted suspicions over the Romanian origins of meat presented as beef and by its price and route the meat had taken.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"In Romania, there is no cattle industry", but rather pork or poultry, said Alain Boismartel, one of the inspectors.

During the inspection in Castelnaudary in southern France, the inspectors also believed the price was too low for the quality of beef presented and they were wary of the route it had been shipped.

Supermarkets across Europe pulled millions of products like frozen lasagne and meatballs from shelves in 2013 after the scandal broke, deepening wariness about the meat industry and food safety.

The four men are accused of helping organise the sale of 500 tonnes of horsemeat in 2012-2013 to a subsidiary of Comigel, a French company whose frozen meals were sold to 28 companies in 13 European countries.

The alleged racket saw cheap horsemeat from Belgium, Romania and Canada imported into France and then labelled incorrectly as beef, with the meat processing company Spanghero and the Dutch middlemen pocketing the profits.

AFP

Consumer

Britain's biggest retailer Tesco set to axe up to 9,000 jobs

UK, Germany may shed thousands of jobs as retail rout deepens

'Radical rethink' needed to tackle obesity, hunger, climate: report

M&S, Ocado shares rise on report of food delivery deal

Canadian arrested in Macau for US$284m fraud attempt

Four wives, 17 kids and wrangling for control of a casino empire

Editor's Choice

BT_20190129_LSBONUS29_3681126.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Banking & Finance

Bank bonuses flat; but slow job market may block exit to greener pastures

SL_ng_290119_13.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Guarding the guardians of financial probity

Jan 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

M1's Q4 profit down 21.4%

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Y Ventures down 21% on accounting errors for H1 2018 earnings
2 Singapore to tighten audit, valuation rules
3 OCBC eyeing forex fray for overseas travel spending
4 Temasek-backed BasisAI unpacks AI 'black box'
5 Budget 2019 expected to support vulnerable PMETs: DBS economist

Must Read

BT_20190129_LSBONUS29_3681126.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Banking & Finance

Bank bonuses flat; but slow job market may block exit to greener pastures

SL_MOH_290119_1.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Government & Economy

2nd major breach may further dent Singapore's data hub push

SL_ng_290119_13.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Guarding the guardians of financial probity

Jan 29, 2019
Government & Economy

More 'forceful' help expected for vulnerable PMETs: DBS economist

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening