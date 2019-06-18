You are here

Home > Consumer

French drugmaker Sanofi, Google to use data tech for innovations

Tue, Jun 18, 2019 - 1:27 PM

BP_Sanofi_180619_59.jpg
French healthcare company Sanofi has teamed up with Google to work on innovations, aimed at using emerging data technologies to change how medicines and health services will be delivered in future.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[PARIS] French healthcare company Sanofi has teamed up with Google to work on innovations, aimed at using emerging data technologies to change how medicines and health services will be delivered in future.

Sanofi and Google will use data sets to improve their understanding of key diseases and extract patients' insights and feedback, the companies said in a joint statement.

"Combining Sanofi's biologic innovations and scientific data with Google's industry-leading capabilities, from cloud computing to state-of-the-art artificial intelligence, we aspire to give people more control over their health and accelerate the discovery of new therapies," said Ameet Nathwani, chief medical officer and executive vice-president, Sanofi.

This would enable Sanofi to research and develop a more personalised approach to treatment and identify accompanying technologies to improve results, the statement said.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Consumer

Hot stock: Y Ventures shares jump 22.5%, prompting 2nd SGX query in 3 months

Australian grocer Coles eyes A$1b in savings, shares jump

Tough sell: Baijiu, China's potent tipple, looks abroad

Intel unit Mobileye sees self-driving taxis on the roads in 2020

Lagerfeld's Chanel made US$11b in his last year

Telecom titan Patrick Drahi is buying Sotheby's for US$2.7b

Editor's Choice

BT_20190618_PGGOLD_3811616.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Banking & Finance

Banks see gold in silver economy; more launching dedicated schemes

BP_SGexp_180619_1.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Electronics exports hit 10-year low, heralding further pain ahead

BP_Challenger Technologies_180619_9.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Will revelation foil Pangolin's bid to block delisting?

Most Read

1 UOB reaffirms offer to buyers of two condo projects under receivership
2 The Hot Seat: How risky is angel investing?
3 Fidelity considering demerger of venture arm Eight Roads
4 Faster, better, cheaper: leveraging fintech for remittance services
5 Banks see gold in silver economy; more launching dedicated schemes

Must Read

file6zqz74tj0ti60bhibo9.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Evonik expands Singapore footprint even as trade war bites into growth

BP_SGbiz_180619_45.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Government & Economy

One in three Singapore bosses have demoted employees: Robert Half poll

Jun 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Y Ventures shares jump 22.5%, prompting 2nd SGX query in 3 months

BT_20190618_PGGOLD_3811616.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Banking & Finance

Banks see gold in silver economy; more launching dedicated schemes

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening