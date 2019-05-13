You are here

French fashion group Kering sets guidelines on animal welfare

Mon, May 13, 2019 - 4:10 PM

French fashion group Kering , whose brands include Gucci and Saint Laurent, said it had set out internal guidelines for dealing with the welfare of animals, as fashion companies look to tighten their ethical standards.
Kering's 'Animal Welfare Standards' cover issues such as how animals, which are often used in the fashion and textiles industry, are treated, and it would back prohibiting intensive farming and the use of sub-therapeutic antibiotic treatments.

Britain's Burberry and Kering's Gucci are among the latest brands to abandon fur. Luxury online retailer Yoox Net-A-Porter has also abandoned fur, and Los Angeles moved in September to outlaw its sale and manufacture within the city limits.

 

