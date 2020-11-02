You are here

Home > Consumer

French supermarkets to face same lockdown limits as small shops - minister

Mon, Nov 02, 2020 - 4:29 PM

file7cmhvfyvprlr6w5s5sx.jpg
French supermarkets will face the same limits on selling non-essential goods as small shops but shopowners are not allowed to challenge government lockdown rules.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[PARIS] French supermarkets will face the same limits on selling non-essential goods as small shops but shopowners are not allowed to challenge government lockdown rules, the finance minister said. Small shopowners have complained bitterly about being forced to close while supermarkets are allowed to sell "non-essential goods" such as shoes, clothes, beauty products and flowers because they also sell food.

Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Sunday supermarkets will have to stop selling non-essential goods, but shopkeepers - who have stocked up for Christmas and want to recover from the spring lockdown - want to remain open and mayors in several cities across France have backed them.

"Challenging the state with municipal decrees is irresponsible. One cannot challenge the state's authority and jeopardise the health of our compatriots," Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on RTL radio.

He added that once the rate of infection slows, the government may ease lockdown rules and allow some shops to open under certain conditions such as by making an appointment. A decision on that would be taken on Nov 12, he said.

Meanwhile, supermarkets will face the same bans on selling non-essential products as small shops and will not be allowed to sell products such as shoes, clothing and flowers.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"What can be sold in supermarkets is what can be sold in small shops. Today a shop selling computer equipment can remain open because it is useful for home working, it will be the same in supermarkets. Hygiene products can be sold in supermarkets and pharmacies," he said.

He also said that overcrowding in supermarkets was unacceptable and that they would have to stick to the rule of a maximum of one person per four square metres, or 250 people in a 1,000 square metre supermarket.

"I demand that the number of people is checked at the entrance. If it appears that this limit is not sufficiently safe, we will tighten it," he said.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Broker's take: S-Reits' exposure to Robinsons owner in spotlight as more brands may close

UK retailers face Christmas nightmare with fresh lockdown

World's largest consumer of sugar wants its people to eat more

Australian lobster halted by Chinese customs checks, fuels trade dispute concerns

Japan's Zozo says new body-measuring suit overcomes flaws of original

Nielsen to sell retail arm to Advent in US$2.7b deal

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 2, 2020 04:36 PM
Garage

Alibaba-backed autonomous car firm AutoX to test in four more cities

[SHENZHEN] Chinese autonomous vehicle startup AutoX, backed by Alibaba Group Holding, said it is preparing for tests...

Nov 2, 2020 04:35 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks close with healthy gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rallied on Monday following a hefty sell-off last week, with attention now on this week...

Nov 2, 2020 04:34 PM
Transport

Japan's Nidec plans US$2b EV motor factory in Europe: Nikkei

[TOKYO] Nidec Corp will spend 200 billion yen (S$2.61 billion) on a new plant in Serbia to build motors for electric...

Nov 2, 2020 04:30 PM
Government & Economy

Construction projects get four-month extension for completion dates due to Covid-19

ELIGIBLE construction projects will get an extension of up to 122 days for completion, under a Bill introduced in...

Nov 2, 2020 04:28 PM
Transport

Japan's car sales hit top gear as recovery picks up speed

[TOKYO] Japan's car sales surged in October, rising at the fastest pace in more than eight years as the economy...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: S-Reits' exposure to Robinsons owner in spotlight as more brands may close

Hot stock: CapitaLand hits eight-year low

Hot stock: Wilmar shares up 5.9% on net profit, special dividend announcement

US election boils down to six swing states

Stocks to watch: Singtel, Wilmar, Yanlord, Mapletree NAC Trust, Hotel Grand

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for